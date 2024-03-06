MiNK Announces Preclinical Data Showcasing Activity of MiNK-215 Against Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastases at AACR 2024

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from MiNK-215, an IL-15 armored FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy, at the upcoming AACR Meeting, to be held April 5 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA. MiNK-215 is an investigational IL-15 armored FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy being studied in human organoid models as a novel approach for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastases.



The liver acts an essential filter for foreign substances that enter the body through the intestinal tract, shutting down the cytotoxic T cell responses against foreign antigens. This includes the tumor antigens that present due to liver metastases, as the liver shuts down the anti-cancer T cell response. Consequently, liver metastases pose a significant challenge for current pharmacological treatments, including immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). iNKT cells offer promise in overcoming this immune barrier, given their natural ability to reside in and migrate to the liver. The liver has the largest number of iNKT cells as compared to any other organ and iNKT cells are drawn to CD1d-expressing cells, a prevalent cell type in the liver.

In human organoid models of CRC with liver metastases, MiNK-215 potently enhanced tumor killing by T cells and was associated with depletion of immune suppressive FAP-expressing stellate cells and increased CD8+ T cell infiltration. This allows the body to mount a much stronger T-cell response against the liver metastases, which can then be further enhanced by adding ICIs, like Agenus’ botensilimab/balstilimab.

“Liver metastases, especially in MSS-CRC, have remained a critical challenge in cancer care and represent a setting where novel therapeutic approaches are urgently needed to improve outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Marc van Dijk, Chief Scientific Officer at MiNK. “These first-of-a-kind data underscore the unique potential of iNKT cells to overcome the refractory liver microenvironment. We are proud to partner with Agenus on these innovative models to aid the design of clinical studies that can evaluate the synergy of allogeneic iNKT cells and botensilimab/balstilimab to expand benefit for patients.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: MiNK-215, an IL-15 armored FAP-targeting CAR iNKT cell therapy, effectively treats human organoid models of treatment-refractory MSS colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastases

Abstract Number: 1331

Presenting Author: Shanmugarajan Krishnan

Session: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Presentation Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the publications section of the MiNK website (https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/) following the AACR Meeting.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

