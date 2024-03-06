Elicio Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced three upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting taking place from April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California. The presentations will highlight data on Elicio’s therapeutic cancer vaccine candidates, ELI-002, ELI-007 and ELI-008, built using Elicio’s Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology, which harnesses the power of the lymph nodes to generate and activate T cells to target solid tumors.



Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Durable immunogenicity of ELI-002 2P in AMPLIFY-201: Lymph node targeted mKRAS-specific amphiphile vaccine in pancreatic and colorectal cancer

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Board Number: 15

Abstract Presentation Number: CT107

Presentation Title: AMP-peptide vaccination against multiple p53 mutant epitopes promotes lymph node delivery to generate potent, functional T cell immunity

Session Title: Vaccines, Antigens, and Antigen Presentation 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 5

Poster Board Number: 10

Published Abstract Number: 4099



Presentation Title: AMP-peptide vaccination against mutant BRAF epitopes promotes lymph node delivery to generate potent, functional T cell immunity

Session Title: Vaccines, Antigens, and Antigen Presentation 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 5

Poster Board Number: 11

Published Abstract Number: 4100

About ELI-002

ELI-002 is a structurally novel investigational AMP immunotherapy targeting mutant Kristen rat sarcoma (“KRAS”)-driven cancers. KRAS mutations are among the most prevalent human cancers. The seven KRAS driver mutations targeted by the ELI-002 7P formulation are present in 25% of all solid tumors. In particular, 93% of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and 52% of colorectal cancers, those most prevalent in the AMPLIFY-201 study, are positive for KRAS mutations. In addition, 27% of non-small cell lung cancers are positive for KRAS mutations. ELI-002 is comprised of AMP-modified mutant KRAS (“mKRAS”) peptide antigens and an AMP-modified CpG adjuvant available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration. The AMP mKRAS peptide antigen and AMP CpG optimize the natural ability of the lymph nodes to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells enhancing a robust immune response.

ELI-002 2P is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial (AMPLIFY-201) in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy ( NCT04853017 ). ELI-002 7P is currently being studied in AMPLIFY-7P, a Phase 2 trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors ( NCT05726864 ). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002 and potentially reducing the chance of bypass resistance mechanisms.

About ELI-007 and ELI-008

Our preclinical programs, ELI-007 and ELI-008, are being evaluated in studies funded by a grant from the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Research Foundation with the aim of developing multivalent cancer vaccines targeting several mutations.

ELI-007 is an investigational multivalent lymph node–targeted AMP peptide vaccine comprised of the V600E and V600K mutant antigens, developed to target BRAF gene mutations. The BRAF gene is part of an intracellular signaling pathway that drives cell growth and division. BRAF mutations can lead to uncontrolled cell growth and ultimately cancer. BRAF mutations are present in multiple types of cancer, including 40% in melanoma, 9% in colorectal cancer and 2% in lung cancer.

ELI-008 is an investigational multivalent lymph node–targeted AMP peptide vaccine developed to target p53 hotspot mutations. p53 is a tumor-suppressing protein that controls the cell cycle, DNA replication and cell division. Mutations in the p53 protein lead to uncontrolled tumor progression and growth. Similar to KRAS, p53 mutations are present in a broad spectrum of cancer types, accounting for approximately 30% of solid tumors.

About the Amphiphile Platform

Our proprietary Amphiphile (“AMP”) platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. We believe this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate, and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. We believe our AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based upon preclinical studies.

Our AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.

The AMP platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the bloodstream, as it travels to lymphatic tissue. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.

