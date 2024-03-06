LIGA Highlights Significant Achievements in 2024 and Presents a Forecast for the Upcoming Year

NASHVILLE, TN, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: LIGA) (the "Company"), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets, is excited to provide investors with a recap of the Company's achievements in January & February, as well as a forecast for 2024.

Strategic Partnerships: Bullion Consortium, Inc, a joint venture, was formed to be a capital advisory and investment portfolio company to invest in public and private companies in industry sectors: construction, sustainable housing, renewable energy, media and logistic companies that prevents diluting the ownership interests of our shareholders. Currently, Bullion is in the final stages of financing of a company that is generating over $100 million gross revenue per year. https://bullioninc.net

Joint Ventures: The collaboration between the Company and Hollywall Entertainment led to the launch of Ailiance, which can be found at https://ailiance.net. This Joint Venture was established with the goal of creating new revenue streams from their music assets. Ailiance was formed due to the numerous deals being pursued for the Melody Trust catalog, including the highly successful moon launch. This has been featured all over the news in the month of February.

For further information, you can refer to an article from Billboard Magazine, last week, that discusses the moon landing and significance of the Melody Trust music catalog.

https://www.billboard.com/music/rock/moon-landing-2024-music-lunar-capsule-1235615080/

Marketing Partnership: LIGA and Alliance have collaborated with Ace Media, headquartered in New York. The first partnership is with Ace Media and Melody Trust have established Ace Melody to concentrate on different catalogs, such as iconic and historical photograph collections like the Summer of Love. Our current efforts involve monetizing a selection from their catalog for Black Music Month, celebrated in June.

Focus on NFT's: Since the launch to the moon in February, The Company maintained its emphasis on Lunar Records NFT-based merchandise prospects, specifically aiming at the music and photography art sectors. With a dedication to delivering inventive monetization solutions for artists in various genres in 2024, the Company strives to utilize NFT opportunities to enrich customer experiences and boost sales through its unique non-traditional revenue streams, setting it apart from other companies in the music industry. https://lunarrecords.com/

https://youtu.be/17PwvormvVE?si=QJrtqhPRlj6r_Kxw

Investor Interest: The Company has attracted attention from investors due to its strategic partnerships, joint ventures, effective marketing campaigns, and emphasis on diverse monetization avenues. Through its creative strategies for generating alternative revenue streams and proven track record in sectors such as construction, telecommunications, logistics, and entertainment, The Company has established itself as an appealing investment prospect for individuals seeking opportunities in dynamic industries.

Outlook for 2024: Overall, LIG Assets, Inc. has had a highly productive start to 2024, and we anticipate taking advantage of the different opportunities that we currently have in our pipeline.

In summary;

Bullion Consortium is in the process of finalizing the financing for the transition of a significant private company into a publicly traded entity through the use of a special purpose vehicle.

Ailiance aims to generate revenue from the Melody Trust catalog and then intends to sell the entire catalog to the highest bidder.

Ace Melody is presently engaged in the monetization of music and images through multiple major projects that will receive sponsorship from corporations for diverse events.

Lunar Records has been established to capitalize on the space missions that commenced with the initial launch in February and will continue with four additional launches within the next two years.

LIG Assets intends to capitalize on these emerging prospects by collaborating with a diverse group of individuals and funds who express interest in partnering with us on these multifaceted initiatives.

This strategic approach will obviate the necessity of divesting shares in our company, thereby safeguarding the value of our shareholders. Additionally, we retain the prerogative to acquire other companies as they arise and allocate funds towards repurchasing our own stock.

