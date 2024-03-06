Rhodian Group Enhances Partnership with Catalyit

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhodian Group — a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the insurance, banking, healthcare, private equity, and other industries – has unveiled new packaging options and resources for Catalyit member agencies.



“If you want to reach the independent insurance agent community, the Catalyit network is a proven channel,” said Phil Smith, CEO of Rhodian Group. “We’ve been a partner to the greater independent insurance agency community for years. We’re about to expand our ability to help as a Catalyit Premium Solution Provider. And we couldn’t be more proud.”

As a member of the Catalyit network, Rhodian provides managed IT services with and without virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), cybersecurity tools and services, and cyber policy assistance.

With this new initiative, Catalyit members will have access to exclusive Rhodian service packages. Together, Catalyit and Rhodian will also develop co-branded marketing collateral and webinars to communicate their services and add additional value to Catalyit’s independent agency community through Rhodian’s domestic-based Service Desk and Client Success teams.

“Independent insurance agents face the same kinds of technical challenges and cybersecurity threats as people in any other businesses,” said Steve Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO of Catalyit. “Since Rhodian has experience working with independent agents — and bundles managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services — agents will be able to optimize their technology infrastructures, even as they reduce their risks of cyber-attack and safeguard their network environments.”

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit rhodiangroup.com, email info@rhodiangroup.com, or call 877-860-0700.

About Catalyit Solution Providers

Catalyit’s Solution Providers are leading insurance technology companies that help independent agents harness the potential of technology to optimize their agency systems and processes and deliver exceptional service to their customers. For more information, please visit https://catalyit.com/ or call 608-673-5261.

