Information
March 6, 2024
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of February 29, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights2
|02/29/2024
|179,886,275
|179,886,275
*
* *
| SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in a large number of countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
| Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com
|
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Attachment