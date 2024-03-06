Cemtrex Announces Beta Release of Pioneering AI Gun Detection Feature

Hauppauge, NY, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Vicon, is expected to commence the beta release of its innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) gun detection feature in the second calendar quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in public safety and security technology. This groundbreaking feature is designed to function on edge devices, offering a low-cost, high-efficiency solution for detecting armed persons in surveillance footage and enhancing the capabilities of video management systems to initiate specific responses upon detection.



The introduction of this AI feature, with full commercialization planned for the second half of 2024, is part of Vicon’s commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers. This commercialization strategy allows for gathering real-world insights and refining the technology based on feedback from live environments, ensuring the delivery of a superior product experience. Current solutions on the market are generally server-based which are extremely cost prohibitive and difficult to deploy, whereas Vicon’s approach for an edge-based solution, offers a more effective alternative.

Vicon, in collaboration with its technology partners, is developing this feature to provide real-time alerts and facilitate rapid response, thereby playing a crucial role in enhancing security measures and potentially preventing violent incidents before they occur. The value of integrating gun detection technology into video surveillance systems offers significant advancements in the ability of organizations to protect their premises and the people within them, providing peace of mind in increasingly uncertain times.

"Our goal is not only to innovate but to make a meaningful contribution to public safety," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtrex. "The early adoption and feedback through our beta release are vital in shaping a solution that truly meets societal needs. By making advanced gun detection technology accessible and affordable, we aim to equip organizations with the tools they need to enhance their security protocols and respond more effectively to potential threats."

Gun violence remains a pressing issue in the United States, with provisional data for 2022 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions:

Over 48,000 firearm-related deaths, including nearly 20,000 homicides, were recorded in the U.S.

An average, 132 Americans died from a firearm-related injury each day, with hundreds more shot and injured.

Guns remained the leading cause of death for children and teens, climbing 87% in the last decade.

Recent years have seen a stark increase in school shootings, with 2021, 2022 and 2023 all setting records since at least 2008. There were at least 82 incidents in 2023, but 2022 was one of the deadliest years, with 46 fatalities, according to CNN.



Vicon's AI gun detection technology aims to contribute significantly to efforts to reduce gun violence and its devastating impact on communities across the nation. The Company sees the market opportunity for this feature to be vast, ranging from schools, hospitals, government buildings, retail, to religious institutions.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



