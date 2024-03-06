Digital Textile Printer Market to cross $4.4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The digital textile printer market is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Continuous technological advancements in printheads, inks, and printing processes will catalyze the industry expansion from 2024 to 2032. The increasing innovations in precision printheads are leading to enhanced printing efficiency and advancements in ink formulations are contributing to superior print quality. With the strong emphasis on sustainability and customization, the convergence of new product launches featuring cutting-edge technology will also play a pivotal role in shaping the market growth.

Digital textile printer market share from the plotter machine type segment will garner significant gains during 2024-2032. On account of its capability to deliver intricate and large-scale designs with precision, plotter technology helps meet the increasing demand for high-quality and customizable textile printing. Plotters also deliver versatility in handling various fabric types and consistently achieving vibrant prints. The growing shift towards personalized and detailed prints across the textile industry will also drive the market expansion.





The thermal inkjet technology segment in the digital textile printer market will achieve considerable revenue by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the high-quality prints offered by thermal inkjet technology across various fabric types due to its precision and versatility. With the demand for efficient and cost-effective textile printing solutions rising, the demand for thermal inkjet is gaining traction to deliver vibrant and detailed prints.

Asia Pacific digital textile printer market will secure a remarkable CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by robust economic growth, increased investments in technology, and the expanding textile sector in the region. There has been rising adoption of digital printing solutions in countries like China and India. The surging demand for personalized and high-quality printed textiles will further favor the regional industry growth.

Some of the major companies operating in the digital textile printer market are Kornit Digital, Epson, Mimaki, and Roland DG. These market players are strategically augmenting their industry presence through technological innovations, customer-centric solutions, and strong focus on sustainability. They are also investing in R&D activities to introduce cutting-edge printing technologies for catering to the evolving demands of the textile industry.

