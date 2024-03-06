Solidion Technology’s Lithium-Sulfur Batteries on a Launch Pad to Accelerate the Takeoff of the eVTOL Aircraft Industry

DAYTON, Ohio, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Solidion), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, began trading on NASDAQ (ticker symbol “STI”) on February 5, 2024. Solidion is the merged entity between Honeycomb Battery Company (HBC, Dayton, Ohio) and Nubia Brand International Co., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), based in Dallas, Texas.

For those who envision taking an air taxi to go from Manhattan to JFK Airport or from the San Francisco Airport to San Jose, California, without having to endure traffic jams or inhale carbon monoxide en route, this vision of the future will come true sooner than expected.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is the next urban transportation technology breakthrough. “There are 288 companies in Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft”1. At the heart of an eVTOL aircraft is a heavy battery pack. The amount of energy that can be stored in a battery pack with a reduced mass must be significantly increased before the eVTOL industry can literally take off.

Industry experts agree that “eVTOL aircraft needs a battery system with a gravimetric energy density > 400 Wh/kg”2. For an air taxi to carry more passengers, a battery cell energy density higher than 450 or even 500 Wh/kg will be required.

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries are currently the only practical energy storage solution capable of delivering such a high energy density (theoretically >600 Wh/kg) to power the transition to electric air mobility.

The Solidion technical team began development of Li-S batteries in 2010. Solidion has built the most complete IP (including 100+ US patents and numerous international patents on Li-S batteries) and essential technologies for fully commercializing these ultra-high energy batteries. These technologies, covering protected lithium metal anode, quasi-solid or solid-state electrolyte and separator, graphene-enabled cathode, and innovative battery cell-to-pack designs, position Solidion to be a global leader in high-energy batteries for air mobility.

The same solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries have the potential to revolutionize the ground transportation with their inherent safety and doubled the range on a single charge, given the same battery weight.

Solidion welcomes the opportunities to form alliances with strategic partners from various industries; together we can accelerate the time-to-market of lithium-sulfur batteries and accelerate the takeoff of the eVTOL industry.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Recognized as a global IP leader in both the high-capacity anode and the high-energy solid-state battery, Solidion is uniquely positioned to offer two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion’s solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

