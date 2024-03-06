Aquatic Herbicides Market Size Is Surpassing USD 895.42 Million by 2033, Growing at Projected 6% CAGR

Newark, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 500 million in 2023 global aquatic herbicides market will reach USD 895.42 million in 2033. The purpose of aquatic herbicides is to manage undesirable aquatic vegetation. They are essential for managing rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and ponds. They target particular plant species selectively, are soluble in water, and have varying persistence. They are employed in aquatic weed and waterbody management to improve recreational access, preserve water flow, and stop algal blooms. Aquatic herbicides are crucial for managing waterbodies because they are essential for preventing invasive species from upsetting ecosystems and compromising water quality. By reducing overgrowth, they aid in preserving and repairing aquatic habitats. Additionally, they target hazardous algal blooms to keep the water clean. Furthermore, controlling aquatic weeds maintains unhindered water flow in rivers and other bodies of water, protects navigation routes, and promotes leisure pursuits like fishing and boating. Reducing overgrowth stops plant matter from breaking down, improving water quality by preventing the release of nutrients and oxygen. Thus, a healthier aquatic habitat is promoted.



Request to Download Sample Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14073



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 500 Million Market Size in 2033 USD 895.42 Million CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered by Type, Mode of Application, Mode of Action, Application, Regions Drivers The increasing need to maintain healthy quality of waterbody and aquatic environment Opportunities Advancements and innovation in aquatic herbicides Restraints The non-targeted impact of aquatic herbicides

Key Insight of the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Aquatic herbicides are essential for preventing aquatic plant invasions, protecting biodiversity, and preserving the ecological balance of water bodies because invasive aquatic plant species threaten a sizable portion of the region's waterbodies. These herbicides are essential for controlling weeds in irrigation canals, rice paddies, and aquaculture ponds to maintain optimal crop yields and assist aquaculture operations. Herbicides are used to control aquatic weeds because recreational boating and fishing on North American waterways are highly popular. Research and technological developments have produced more ecologically friendly and effective aquatic herbicides, increasing their acceptance and usage even more.



In 2023, the glyphosate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 185 million.



The type segment is divided into glyphosate, 2-4-d, imazapyr, diquat, triclopyr, and others. In 2023, the glyphosate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 185 million.



In 2023, the foliar segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and revenue of 275 million.



The mode of application segment is divided into foliar and submerged. In 2023, the foliar segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and revenue of 275 million.



In 2023, the selective segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 280 million.



The mode of action segment is divided into selective and non-selective. In 2023, the selective segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 280 million.



In 2023, the agricultural waters segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 190 million.



The application segment is divided into agricultural waters, fisheries, recreational waters, and others. In 2023, the agricultural waters segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 190 million.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/aquatic-herbicides-market-14073



Advancement in market



During a meeting, the board of commissioners for Central Arkansas Water approved spending $2.5 million to combat hydrilla. This invasive aquatic plant has taken hold in Lake Maumelle, the main drinking water source for the Little Rock metro region. Utility officials are looking to purchase an "automated injection control system" from vendor SePRO for the liquid herbicide formulation and pellet and liquid versions of the chemical. On the board's consent agenda, a motion authorizing the purchases was adopted by voice vote.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing requirement to preserve the aquatic environment's and waterbodies' quality.



Because of the increase in invasive aquatic plant species, which pose a hazard to ecosystems, herbicides are essential for regulating and containing these invasions and preserving the equilibrium of aquatic ecosystems. Aquatic herbicides are essential for restoring degraded lakes, ponds, and rivers to their original biodiversity and water quality state. Herbicides are applied to undesired vegetation to control it. In addition, the need to preserve river water flow and avoid problems like flooding and habitat damage drives demand. Demand is also influenced by urban and industrial water management, which uses pesticides to keep weeds out of runoff ponds and reservoirs. Aquatic herbicides are even more necessary because of the impact of climate change, which promotes the growth of some aquatic weeds. Furthermore, the impact of climate change, which is leading to the growth of specific aquatic weeds, increases the necessity of aquatic herbicides in response to changing environmental conditions. As a result, the demand for aquatic herbicides is driven by their many uses in resolving various issues in aquatic ecosystems.



Restraints: The effects of aquatic herbicides that are not targeted.



The non-target impact of these herbicides is concerning since they might damage various aquatic creatures and upset the fragile environmental balance. Persistent pesticide residues may also have unanticipated ecological repercussions. The long-term effectiveness of herbicides is called into question by the weed species' development of resistance due to recurrent herbicide use. Another issue is the disturbance of non-weed vegetation, which could jeopardize biodiversity and alter the biological balance in aquatic areas worldwide. There may also be issues with water quality. The possibility of abuse and negative environmental effects will impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Innovations and developments in aquatic herbicides.



Developments in aquatic herbicides, such as targeted formulations, are increasing accuracy in identifying the plant species that should be targeted and reducing the effects on organisms that are not the intended targets. A major emphasis on developing herbicides with lower environmental persistence and toxicity will aid sustainable solutions. For example, developing bioherbicides from natural sources provides ecologically friendly methods of controlling aquatic weeds. Similarly, advancements in application technology, such as improved spraying systems and drone-based applications, will enable more efficacious and precise herbicide distribution while reducing waste. Therefore, the market's growth will be driven by innovations and developments in aquatic herbicides throughout the projection period.



Challenges: Stringent regulatory guidelines.



Strict regulatory frameworks designed to mitigate environmental risks challenge the market. Compliance with these regulations is imperative to prevent unintended harm to non-target organisms and maintain water quality, making it difficult to get permission to use non-selective aquatic herbicides. Furthermore, the financial implications of aquatic herbicides, including the cost of herbicides, the need for specialized application equipment, and trained personnel, also challenge the market's growth.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14073



Some of the major players operating in the global aquatic herbicides market are:



• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Alligare LLC

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Corteva agriscience

• FMC Corporation

• Lonza group ltd

• SePRO corporation

• Solvay SA

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Glyphosate

• 2-4-D

• Imazapyr

• Diquat

• Triclopyr

• Others



By Mode of Application



• Foliar

• Submerged



By Mode of Action



• Selective

• Non-Selective



By Application



• Agricultural Waters

• Fisheries

• Recreational Waters

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/14073



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com