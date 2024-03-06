Plastic Valve Market Size Worth US$ 4.41 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 5.6% CAGR: Fact Report

Rockville , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global plastic valve market is evaluated at US$ 2.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034.



Though near-term projections are sluggish, overall, the market is set to expand steadily, driven by growing demand for corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and cost-effective solutions across various industries. Plastic valves are integral components in fluid control systems, finding applications in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, chemical processing, and manufacturing. Ongoing technological advancements, including the integration of smart technologies such as sensors and automation, are prominent trends in the plastic valve market. This trend enhances the precision and efficiency of fluid control systems.

There is growing emphasis on sustainability in valve manufacturing, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on recyclable materials and eco-friendly production processes to meet environmental standards and customer preferences. Leading companies are also offering customizable and modular plastic valve solutions to cater to specific industry needs, providing flexibility and adaptability in fluid control applications. Adoption of digitalization and Industry 4.0 principles is also influencing manufacturing processes, leading to high efficiency, reduced downtime, and improved overall performance of plastic valves.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4.41 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for plastic valves is foreseen to reach a market value of US$ 4.41 billion by 2034.

Sales of plastic valves in the United States are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

The market in Germany is growing steadily, driven by sustainability initiatives and well-established industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The market for plastic valves in Japan is calculated at US$ 229.7 million for 2024.

“Increasing global emphasis on water treatment and management will drive demand for corrosion resistance plastic valves,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Country-wise Analysis:

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, plastic valve sales in the United States, Germany, and Japan are driven by a combination of factors including environmental regulations, technological advancements, industry-specific needs, sustainability goals, and government support. Each country's distinct industrial landscape and priorities contribute to the many elements affecting plastic valve market growth in these regions.

Which Factors are Driving Plastic Valve Sales in the United States?

"Expanding Use of Plastic Valves in Water Treatment Infrastructure Projects"

The growing emphasis on water conservation and infrastructure development in the United States is boosting demand for plastic valves. These corrosion-resistant valves, which are appropriate for a wide range of water treatment applications, are critical components in the growth and maintenance of water distribution systems. The presence of a powerful chemical manufacturing sector in the United States has further increased the use of plastic valves.



Why are German-made plastic valves so popular?

"Engineering Excellence and Innovation of Advanced Valves"

Germany's reputation for engineering competence extends to the plastic valve market. Continuous innovation in materials, design, and manufacturing methods has propelled German manufacturers to the forefront, driving sales through the creation of high-quality, technologically advanced plastic valves.



Germany's dedication to sustainability is driving up the demand for recyclable and environmentally friendly products. Plastic valves made from recyclable materials that meet high environmental criteria are gaining popularity in a variety of German sectors, including water treatment and chemical processing.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plastic valve market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (polyvinyl chloride, chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene), type (ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, gate valves, globe valves, others), actuation (hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, electric valves), and end use (industrial, commercial and infrastructural, residential, agricultural, municipal, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

