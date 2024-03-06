Šiaulių Bankas plans in the debt capital markets for 2024

The Management Board has decided to initiate the feasibility analysis and preparation process for raising funds in the debt capital markets. With the goal of securing funds in 2024, the bank plans to issue two bond offerings:

New issue of subordinated bonds totalling EUR 25 million in the first half of 2024. New bond issue, with a minimum value of EUR 250 million, intended to redeem EUR 210 million in nominal value of bonds issued in 2021 (ISIN LT0000405771), scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The purpose of the bond issuance is to fulfil the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) set by the supervisory authority for the bank.

"We aim to meet the established requirements optimally by maximizing the use of debt instruments and minimizing the reliance on the bank's own funds. This approach allows us to efficiently allocate equity capital for the bank's continued growth, dividends, or the buyback of its own shares," said Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division of Šiaulių Bankas.

If decisions are made regarding a specific transaction or if it is determined that additional disclosures are required in accordance with current legislation, the bank will issue additional notices.

