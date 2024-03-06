TSAHC Honors its Top Lenders and Loan Officers for 2023

Austin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 11,219 households purchase a home in 2023, in partnership with a dedicated network of mortgage companies and loan officers. In total, TSAHC provided more than $2.7 billion in mortgage loans and $79 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 3,064 of the 11,219 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC offers two loan programs to make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income home buyers: Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home. Both provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits. Mortgage companies and loan officers play a critical role in helping home buyers access these programs by spreading awareness and helping them complete the mortgage application process.

TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2023. With more than 2,970 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2023, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Dina Pierson with Supreme Lending assisted 60 home buyers in 2023, originating more than $15.3 million in mortgage loans. This is Ms. Pierson’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage assisted 51 home buyers in 2023, originating more than $12.3 million in mortgage loans. This is the fifth year that Mr. Allyn has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Jake West with Gateway Mortgage assisted 50 home buyers in 2023, originating more than $11.9 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. West’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit https://www.tsahc.org/news/article/tsahc-honors-its-top-lenders-and-loan-officers-for-2023

“High interest rates are causing stress for home buyers which means down payment assistance is more important than ever to help make homeownership more affordable. That’s why I’m especially proud that alongside our network of lenders, we were able to help more than 10,000 Texans become homeowners last year. What really stands out is that despite the challenging market, we served more Texans last year than the year prior,” said David Long, TSAHC President.

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2023:

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 805 home buyers for a total of $200 million in mortgage loan volume.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 729 home buyers for a total of $172 million in mortgage loan volume.

Cardinal Financial: assisted 472 home buyers for a total of $109 million in mortgage loan volume.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com .

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation