GeoVax Achieves Milestone in Transition to Commercially Validated Manufacturing System

Manufacturing Process for Phase 3 and Commercial Production Being Developed for GeoVax MVA-Based Vaccines

ATLANTA, GA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced a significant milestone toward implementation of a validated chicken embryonic fibroblast (CEF) based production system for the company’s MVA-based vaccines, with the release of its first lot of GEO-CM04S1 (next-generation Covid-19 vaccine) produced with a commercial manufacturing platform. This milestone marks the successful completion of the transfer and scale-up of manufacturing from the research-focused Center for Biomedicine & Genetics at City of Hope (Duarte, CA) to the experienced CDMO ABL Europe (a subsidiary of Oxford Biomedica), the Company’s cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Procedures) manufacturing partner.

David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO, commented, “The successful establishment of cGMP production at ABL Europe represents great progress for GeoVax and the CM04S1 program. This latest manufacturing milestone also validates our choice of ABL Europe as our partner for cGMP production of our MVA-based vaccine candidates. This gives us a high degree of confidence in our manufacturing process as we move into late-stage clinical development for CM04S1, addressing a critically important unmet medical need for immunocompromised populations.”

Dodd continued, “While we continue the use of CEF-based production for our CM04S1 clinical programs, it is important to also recognize the significant advancements made in our commercial-scale production capabilities. Our multi-product license of ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.PIX® suspension cell line enhances our capacity to produce MVA-based vaccines (including CM04S1 and GEO-MVA) and immunotherapies at an unprecedented scale. These developments signify GeoVax's commitment to improving vaccine accessibility through cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes.”

About GEO-CM04S1

GEO-CM04S1 is a next-generation Covid-19 vaccine based on GeoVax’s MVA viral vector platform, which supports the presentation of multiple vaccine antigens to the immune system in a single dose. CM04S1 presents both the spike and nucleocapsid antigens of SARS-CoV-2 and is specifically designed to induce both antibody and T cell responses to non-variable parts of the virus. The more broadly specific and functional engagement of the immune system is designed to protect against the continually emerging variants of Covid-19. Results released during 2023 demonstrated the safety and efficacy of CM04S1 and emphasize the role it will play in protecting immunocompromised patients from greater risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

About GEO-MVA

In response to the global need to address the continued emerging threat from Mpox (monkeypox), GeoVax previously announced having secured rights from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) covering preclinical, clinical and commercial uses of the NIH-MVA as a vaccine against Mpox or smallpox. The Company is currently pursuing different regulatory pathways toward achievement of an expedited approval and intends to become the first U.S.-based supplier of the MVA vaccine to prevent Mpox and smallpox.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation Covid-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized Covid-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable Covid-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: info@geovax.com paige.kelly@sternir.com sr@roberts-communications.com 678-384-7220 212-698-8699 202-779-0929





