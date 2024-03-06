Global Search Firm Riviera Partners Releases Bi-Annual Tech-Focused Salary and Equity Report

San Francisco, CA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has released its bi-annual tech-focused salary and equity report summarizing offers accepted by technology leaders for the 12-month period between Jan 1- Dec 31, 2023. Total tech-focused compensation has largely stabilized over the last 12-24 months and remains flat.

The report includes data segmented by function and level across geographies and a broad spectrum of companies and stages: seed, venture capital-backed, private equity-backed, and public companies. The full report, including cash and equity compensation specifics, offers a unique perspective on compensation trends related to this highly sought-after group of leaders.

The report includes U.S. and EMEA compensation information and can be requested and immediately downloaded here: https://www.rivierapartners.com/compensation-report/ .

Overall Highlights:

VC-backed companies: Growth companies have largely right-sized their operations and are ready to move forward with intentional growth. Candidates currently working for large companies should see the growth market as a place that again offers a winning value proposition, especially as the dust settles on any equity imbalances suffered over the last 18 months. For early-stage companies, expect to see a rapid peak in hiring as startups continue to pour into the AI space before the market normalizes.

Private equity-backed companies: Compensation has remained largely stable. Many firms have dry powder, and as the market resets and valuations return to earth, PE firms should have more confidence in their spending, increasing hiring demand for product and technical leaders.

Public companies: While previous rounds of layoffs were used to conserve capital, the most recent round has more to do with capital reallocation as businesses shift headcount to more focused technical roles across public companies, especially in the non-tech sphere. Where a manufacturer may have gotten by with just a CIO or CTO in years past, they will soon require new senior roles such as Chief Data Officer, Chief Security Officer, and Chief AI Officer (CAIO).

Starting in Silicon Valley with a strong heritage of venture-backed partnerships, Riviera has worked with over 600+ Seed through Series B companies and over 300 unicorns, representing companies disrupting industries by defining new categories of products, services, or entire markets. Riviera has placed pivotal talent at companies including Uber, One Kings Lane, Box, Dropbox, Warby Parker, Airbnb, Zappos, Zendesk, and OpenTable and partnered with venture capitalists including Sequoia, Thrive, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, Benchmark, Accel and many more.

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

