FE International Appoints Chris Mayo to Chair New Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for technology businesses, FE Internationa l , announces the appointment of Chris Mayo as the Chair of its new Advisory Board. In this role, Chris will leverage his vast experience and industry knowledge to help guide the firm's development and deepen its network. His appointment reflects FE International's commitment to clients in the tech sector.



Chris brings more than 25 years of corporate finance experience, having worked with Barclays, Salomon Smith Barney, Citi and Schroders in New York and London. His expertise includes executing more than 130 transactions including IPOs, listings, financings, and M&A in the U.S. and Europe, collectively valued over $100bn.

Chris is currently Head of Primary Markets, Americas at London Stock Exchange Group and has guided nearly a hundred companies from the Americas onto London’s markets. He is a specialist in capital raising, liquidity and exits in the small and micro-cap space, with a unique perspective spanning multiple geographies, sectors and public and private financing/exit alternatives.

“I am excited to work closely with the team, build out the new Advisory Board in my role as Chair and contribute to the firm's success in facilitating M&A transactions within the technology sector,” said Chris. “With over $50B in lifetime acquisitions across more than 1500 transactions in the last decade, FE International has established itself as a recognized leader in the industry, and I look forward to helping shape its future direction.”

Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris’s appointment, stating, “Chris’s extensive corporate finance experience and deep understanding of the technology sector will be invaluable assets to our new Advisory Board as we expand our services and support our clients in achieving their strategic goals, potentially connecting them with our global network of 80,000 pre-qualified tech investors. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and expertise.”

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more. FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Warsaw. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a five-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com .