Calcium Silicate Insulation Market to surpass $410.7 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The calcium silicate insulation market is expected to reach USD 410.7 Million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The ongoing expansion of the oil & gas industry worldwide is anticipated to propel the market growth. The rising demand for reliable thermal insulation solutions for pipelines, refineries, and processing facilities is boosting the demand for calcium silicate insulations due to its exceptional properties, including high-temperature resistance, moisture resistance, and corrosion protection offered in demanding environments. Moreover, the need for energy efficiency and safety in oil & gas operations will further drive the calcium silicate insulation adoption.

Based on form, the calcium silicate insulation market from the sheets segment is anticipated to account for a considerable revenue share by 2032 driven by their versatile applications across multiple industries. Calcium silicate insulation sheets offer excellent thermal insulation properties, fire resistance, and durability for insulating pipes, HVAC systems, and industrial equipment. Additionally, their ease of installation, moisture resistance, and resistance to corrosive environments are contributing to their increasing demand in industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power generation. The surging need for energy-efficient building materials in the construction sector, especially in Asia Pacific and North America will also boost the segment growth.





Calcium silicate insulation market from the power generation application segment is projected to witness high demand from 2023-2032 owing to the increasing need for thermal management, enhancing efficiency and safety. Due to their exceptional heat resistance, low thermal conductivity, and non-combustible nature, calcium silicate insulation has grown ideal for insulating boilers, turbines, and piping systems. With the surging global demand for electricity, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for reliable and energy-efficient insulation solutions has grown paramount, further fueling the need for calcium silicate insulations.

Asia Pacific calcium silicate insulation market is set to exhibit robust growth between 2023 and 2032 due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects across countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The influx of stringent regulations is promoting energy efficiency and sustainable building practices in the region, further propelling the demand for calcium silicate insulation. Additionally, the increasing focus on modernizing industrial facilities coupled with the need for environmentally friendly insulation materials will foster the regional market expansion.

Major firms engaged in the calcium silicate insulation market include Etex Group (Formerly known as Eternit), Isolatek International, Promat International, Johns Manville, NICHIAS Corporation, Skamol, and L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX. These players are placing efforts on product innovations, strategic partnerships, and expansions to gain competitive benefits. To cite an instance, in March 2023, lightweight building pioneer Etex acquired Skamol, a maker of high-temperature insulating materials, to strengthen its offering of sustainable solutions driven by the need for energy-efficient insulating products and solutions.

