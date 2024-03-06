ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 being held March 11-13, 2024 in Miami, Florida.



Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer of ARS Pharma will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy® (also referred to as ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com .

ARS Investor Contacts:

Justin Chakma

ARS Pharmaceuticals

justinc@ars-pharma.com

ARS Media Contact:

Laura O’Neill

Finn Partners

Laura.oneill@finnpartners.com