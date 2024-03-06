Introducing the AirFit F40: Experience Unprecedented Freedom with the Comfort and Optimized Seal Performance of ResMed’s Smallest Full-Face CPAP Mask

Enhances sleep apnea therapy by combining the ease and comfort of an ultra-compact, under-the-nose full-face design with the effectiveness of a traditional over-the-nose full-face mask.

Featuring the AdaptiSeal™ cushion made of 100% soft silicone to adapt to various facial contours, allowing for a secure and comfortable seal throughout the night.

96% of patients using the AirFit F40 said they have the freedom to sleep in their preferred position and change positions through the night.1



SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices that transform care for people with sleep apnea and other chronic respiratory diseases, today announced the U.S. launch of the AirFit F40, an ultra-compact, full-face mask offering the comfort of smaller masks without sacrificing performance in order to help improve sleep apnea therapy compliance.2

Finding the right mask with the right fit and comfort can be daunting, especially for individuals requiring high-pressure CPAP treatment. The AirFit F40 addresses this problem by providing the necessary pressure support in a more comfortable, lower-profile full-face mask. The mask is ideal for people who sleep on their side, are claustrophobic, and want the stability and seal of a universal fit mask in a minimalist design. In a ResMed clinical study, 88% of patients rated AirFit F40's mask cushion as soft and comfortable and 100% found AirFit F40 easy to use.3

"Most users prefer smaller and more streamlined masks, but traditional under-the-nose full-face masks can be challenging to fit properly, maintain a seal, and handle higher pressures. Our new AirFit F40 addresses this problem by offering the best of both worlds: an ultra-compact full-face mask with the high seal performance of an over-the-nose mask – bridging the gap between compactness and effectiveness in full-face masks,” said Justin Leong, ResMed chief product officer.



A key feature of the AirFit F40 is the AdaptiSeal™ cushion, a 100% soft silicone cushion designed to maintain a facial seal, even when moving around during sleep. Additional features include:

A fully flexible frame that keeps the assembly away from patients’ eyes and ears.

A full-face mask with a quick-release short tube, reducing tube drag and offering a convenient way to detach and reattach the mask to the device during the night.

Headgear without top strap adjustment, which makes for an easier setup and adjustment process.

A new textile material and a dark grey color, offering a more modern look.

AirFit F40 is the latest in ResMed’s family of innovative CPAP masks, connected devices, and digital health technologies for helping millions with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases sleep, breathe, and live better.



AirFit F40 masks are available in the U.S., with plans to launch in Canada, followed by EMEA, Latin America, and APAC. For more information, visit ResMed.com/AirFitF40.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we help improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For media

+1 858.289.7272

news@resmed.com

For investors

+1 858.836.5000

investorrelations@resmed.com

1, 3 ResMed external clinical studies of current PAP users with ≥ 12 months’ therapy with either ResMed or competitor masks and who met 90-day compliance in the three months prior to the study. All participants used the ResMed AirFitF40 and a competitor mask for up to seven nights each at randomized order. Studies conducted in the U.S., October 4 -November 20, 2023. n=57.

2 Compliance is defined by the CMS as certain number of hours per night, and number of nights of use within first 90 days.