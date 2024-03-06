CORE Public Relations Unveils CORE Advance©

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORE Public Relations (CORE PR), a full-service, integrated public relations agency and a division of CORE IR, today announced the launch of CORE Advance©, its expanded suite of tailored communications and brand development services. Designed to meet the dynamic communications needs of companies, CORE Advance provides integrated communications management, brand development, and stakeholder engagement services. The enhanced offering includes Strategic Brand Elevation, True Voice, Positioning Pull-Through, Amplified Content, Digital Authority, The Advisory Circle, and Thought Leadership Paradigms.



“In today's business landscape, innovative branding and strategic communications are more crucial than ever,” stated Scott Gordon, President and Co-Founder of CORE IR. “CORE PR generates significant impact, establishing corporate recognition across traditional, broadcast, and digital channels. The introduction of CORE Advance is an exciting step forward for us and our clients, empowering companies to reach their brand building and engagement goals.”

The CORE Advance Suite of Services includes:



Strategic Brand Elevation : Development of custom-tailored approaches to enhance the perception, visibility, and value of brands in today's competitive commercial environments.

: Development of custom-tailored approaches to enhance the perception, visibility, and value of brands in today's competitive commercial environments. True Voice : An unwavering focus on narrative power; creation of a cohesive voice that retains continuity and impact across all touchpoints and stakeholders.

: An unwavering focus on narrative power; creation of a cohesive voice that retains continuity and impact across all touchpoints and stakeholders. Positioning Pull-Through : Expert positioning of clients’ narratives through a diverse set of mediums, offering a modern approach to media relations and leveraging deep relationships and resources.

: Expert positioning of clients’ narratives through a diverse set of mediums, offering a modern approach to media relations and leveraging deep relationships and resources. Amplified Content : Developing original content ranging from press releases to written articles to marketing collateral. Keen focus on consistent, effective narrative, messaging, and presentation designed to amplify the key messages, values, and attributes that define the brand and differentiate it from competitors.

: Developing original content ranging from press releases to written articles to marketing collateral. Keen focus on consistent, effective narrative, messaging, and presentation designed to amplify the key messages, values, and attributes that define the brand and differentiate it from competitors. Digital Authority : Consistent and impactful brand presence development and management across social and digital platforms, including account management and innovative influencer marketing programs.

: Consistent and impactful brand presence development and management across social and digital platforms, including account management and innovative influencer marketing programs. The Advisory Circle : A think tank of experts guiding communications. CORE PR agency directors, CORE IR executives, and expanded practice-specific liaisons within the broader CORE team provide expert counsel, and issues and communications crisis management.

: A think tank of experts guiding communications. CORE PR agency directors, CORE IR executives, and expanded practice-specific liaisons within the broader CORE team provide expert counsel, and issues and communications crisis management. Thought Leadership Paradigms: Multidimensional thought leadership approach that leverages clients’ specialized knowledge, developing them as key opinion leaders.



At CORE PR, The Difference Is Experience. Headed by communications industry veterans, Gordon, with over 20 years of experience, and Public Relations Managing Director Kati Waldenburg, with nearly 15 years of experience, CORE PR is positioned to spark public interest, maximize exposure, and deliver actionable results for clients. The agency has a team comprised of corporate communications, media relations, and digital marketing experts and specialists. CORE PR supports both public and private companies across multiple industries, including Aerospace, Art and Design, Energy and Cleantech, Financial Services and Fintech, Food and Beverage, Hospitality, Life Sciences, Luxury Goods, Professional Services, Technology, Transportation, and more.

"We are proud to debut CORE Advance as we strive to offer exceptional communications solutions for companies,” stated Waldenburg. “CORE Advance exemplifies our commitment to innovation and adaptability, and our desire to help our clients succeed.”

About CORE PR

Founded in 2020, CORE Public Relations (CORE PR) is a forward-thinking, full-service public relations agency and a division of CORE IR. Through CORE Advance©, CORE PR provides integrated communications management, brand development, and stakeholder engagement services. It is focused on modernizing the ways in which brands connect, engage, and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. CORE PR: Shape Your Narrative. Elevate Your Brand. Achieve Measurable Results. For more information, visit corepublicrelations.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CORE IR

Founded in 2009, CORE IR provides Investor Relations, Capital Markets Advisory, Corporate Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing Communications services for small- to mid-sized companies. The agency’s team has over 350 years of combined buy-side, sell-side, investment banking/services, IR consulting, strategic communications, and public relations experience. CORE IR executes a process tailored to the unique circumstances and requirements of each of its clients. For more information, visit www.coreir.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

