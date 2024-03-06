Global Fish Vaccine Market Forecast to Reach $617 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Demand for Aquaculture Products - Current Trends and Expected Shifts in Farming Practices and Vaccine Applications

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Vaccine Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Vaccine Type, Application, Route of Administration, Species, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fish vaccine market exemplifies notable expansion, with an anticipated surge from US$ 355 million in 2022 to US$ 617 million by 2030 - a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Such growth trajectories are underpinned by increasing governmental initiatives to enhance the aquaculture industry and the escalating consumption of products derived from aquatic animals.

Commanding Market Shares and Emerging Opportunities with Recombinant Vector Vaccines

In-depth analysis of market segments reveals that inactivated vaccines dominate by vaccine type, securing the highest market share in 2022. In contrast, a trailblazing growth rate of 8.6% CAGR is projected for the recombinant vector vaccine segment from 2022-2030. This underscores not only the current market landscape but also heralds a shift towards more sophisticated vaccine technologies.

Market Segments Predicated on Application and Administration

When it comes to application-based insights, the fish vaccine market is predominated by the bacterial segment, with it holding the foremost position in terms of market share in 2022. Concurrently, this segment is projected to witness the most accelerated growth rate of 7.4% CAGR through 2022-2030. Administration of these vaccines also manifests varied preferences; the injected route is currently the preeminent choice with the largest market share. However, the immersion method is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the same forecast period.

Species-Specific Vaccines Spearhead Market Expansion

Considering the species-specific market division, salmon consistently garners the lion's share, while other species collectively are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022-2030. This reflects both current trends and expected shifts in farming practices and vaccine applications across diverse species.

Geographic Dynamics and Influential Market Players



The fish vaccine market's geographic segments span North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Each region offers unique opportunities and challenges within the market space, which are meticulously dissected in the comprehensive report. Integral to the market's competitive sphere, several pivotal industry players drive innovation and growth. These established and emerging entities continue to play a crucial role in the market's evolution, addressing the profound need for effective fish vaccines.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Hipra S.A.

Phibro Animal Health Corp

Vaxxinova International B.V.

Kyoto Biken Laboratories

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Nisseiken Co. Ltd.

KBNP Inc.

Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories Co. Ltd.

INDIAN IMMUNOLOGICALS LTD.

