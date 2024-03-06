BlueGrace Acquires Evos Smart ToolsTM Optimization Platform

Tampa, FL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics, one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, today announced the acquisition of Evos Smart Tools, a SaaS optimization platform that helps shippers maximize resources and reduce costs through advanced supply chain algorithms and real-time data analytics. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m thrilled to have Evos as part of the BlueGrace family,” said Bobby Harris, BlueGrace Founder and CEO. “Our BlueGrace Managed Logistics® clients use technology to ensure every shipment is optimized for efficiency and profitability, in turn giving them sustainable growth and a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Adding Evos to our proprietary SaaS portfolio will benefit our current customer base, and future ones looking to streamline the logistics lifecycle,” he said.

Evos Smart Tools offers advanced order optimization algorithms based on customized business rules, configurable variables, and API connections to create load plans that align with unique customer requirements. It can be used as a standalone application, or integrated into proprietary, third-party rating engines and TMS platforms for dynamic route planning, shipment consolidation and network optimization.

“Comprehensive analytics further enable the process by giving visibility to route guide compliance and root cause analysis to drive continuous improvement,” said Jason Lockard, Senior Vice President of Managed Logistics for BlueGrace.

"Enabling our customers through technology forms a cornerstone of BlueGrace, and through this acquisition we'll offer them unparalleled efficiency and savings. This marks another milestone in our pursuit of revolutionary AI and machine learning technologies," said Azad Ratzki, Chief Technology Officer for BlueGrace.

BlueGrace said it plans to enhance their existing BlueShip® platform by integrating Evos for real-time optimization and will continue to sell the SaaS platform as a standalone product.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

