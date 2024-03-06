Global Immuno-Oncology Assay Market is Expected to Reach US$ 18.1 Billion. Anticipated CAGR from 2024 to 2034 is 12.4% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The immuno-oncology assay market is anticipated to reach US$ 18.1 billion in 2034, from an estimated US$ 5.6 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2024 and 2034.



The increasing adoption of immunotherapy in cancer treatment is driving the demand for immuno-oncology assays. These assays are crucial for assessing the efficacy of immunotherapeutic agents, predicting patient responses, and monitoring treatment outcomes.

There is a growing emphasis on biomarker-driven approaches in cancer care, leading to the discovery of novel biomarkers associated with immunotherapy response. Immuno-oncology assays play a critical role in identifying predictive and prognostic biomarkers, and facilitating personalized treatment strategies.

Burgeoning investments in immuno-oncology research and clinical trials is driving market growth. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are conducting extensive research to develop novel immunotherapies and validate immuno-oncology assays in clinical settings.

Favorable regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies for immuno-oncology assays are facilitating market growth. Regulatory approvals and reimbursement coverage increase the adoption of immuno-oncology assays in clinical practice, driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2019 to 2023, the immuno-oncology assay market expanded at a CAGR of 15.4%.

expanded at a Based on technology, the Checkpoint Inhibitors segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The immuno-oncology assay demand in South Korea is predicted to flourish at a CAGR of 15.2% through 2034 .

is predicted to flourish at a . In the United States , the immuno-oncology assay industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034 .

, the immuno-oncology assay industry is estimated to register a . The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a CAGR of 13.9% between 2024 and 2034.

is projected to expand by a CAGR of 13.9% between 2024 and 2034. The immuno-oncology assay market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 14.1% during 2034.

“The growing acceptance and utilization of immunotherapy across various cancer types drive the demand for immuno-oncology assays, fueling market growth,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Immuno-Oncology Assay Market Size:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 5.6 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 18.1 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 12.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product

Technology

Indication

End-user

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sartorius AG

NanoString Technologies

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

PERKINELMER

ILLUMINA

QIAGEN N.V.

Charles River Laboratories

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the sector have fortified their global market positions through the adoption of innovative products and substantial research and development endeavors. As competition intensifies, numerous companies are directing their efforts toward research and the introduction of new diagnostic methodologies, expanding their product lines, and pursuing acquisitions and mergers.

Bio-Rad Laboratories provides a wide range of life science research tools, including instruments, reagents, and assays for genomics, proteomics, and cell biology. Its offerings support various aspects of immuno-oncology assay development and validation.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a leading provider of diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, offering companion diagnostics for immuno-oncology therapies, as well as research tools and assays for biomarker discovery and validation.

PerkinElmer offers a range of solutions for immuno-oncology research, including imaging systems, high-content screening platforms, and reagents for cellular and molecular analysis.



Immuno Oncology Assay Market - Key Segments

By Product:

Reagents and Antibodies

Instruments

Software

Consumables and Accessories

By Technology:

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokines & Immunomodulators

Monoclonal Antibodies

Other Technologies

By indication:

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other Cancers

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Research Centers



By Application:

Research Applications

Clinical Diagnostics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

