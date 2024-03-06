Latitude Food Allergy Care Announces the Opening of its New San Francisco Clinic; Pacific Heights Clinic is the First-of-its-Kind and Only Clinic in San Francisco Specifically Dedicated to Food Allergy Patients

San Francisco, CA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Food Allergy Care, the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT) and XOLAIR (omalizumab), to help families with food allergies live more freely, has announced today the opening of its new, permanent San Francisco clinic located at at 2001 Van Ness Avenue, Suite 407, in Pacific Heights. As the only clinic in San Francisco dedicated to food allergies, the new space allows Latitude to expand its hours to provide care for more families.

As with all of Latitude's clinics, the newly built clinic is designed specifically for the needs of food allergy patients and their caregivers. The bright, family room-like setting allows patients to connect with other food allergy families that are going through similar experiences.

Latitude has also announced the addition of Dr. Jaspreet Dhami and Dr. Suzanne Barshow to its expert team of board-certified allergists and immunologists specializing in food allergies serving the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Dhami is practicing at Latitude’s San Francisco location alongside Dr. Christine Royer. Dr. Barshow is practicing at Latitude’s Redwood City location.



Jaspreet Dhami, MD, is a board-certified allergist and immunologist and is experienced in providing specialized food allergy care for patients of all ages. Prior to joining Latitude, she cared for adult and pediatric allergy patients in private practice in Seattle, WA. Dr. Dhami completed her Internal Medicine training at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, NE. She returned to her hometown of Seattle to work as an academic hospitalist at Virginia Mason Medical Center and completed an Allergy and Immunology fellowship at the UCLA/VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare program.

Suzanne Barshow, MD, is a board-certified allergist and immunologist who completed her Pediatrics residency at Phoenix Children's Hospital, followed by Allergy and Immunology and Advanced Research fellowships at Duke University in Durham, NC. Prior to joining Latitude, she cared for food-allergic pediatric and adult clinical trial participants as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University.

“We are delighted to welcome two exceptional doctors to the Latitude Food Allergy Care family to expand access to life-changing food allergy care in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Dr. Rani Maskatia, Medical Director of Latitude Food Allergy Care. “With personal connections to food allergy, both Dr. Dhami and Dr. Barshow are acutely aware of the needs of our food allergy patients.”

“I am thrilled to be welcoming food allergy patients into our newest clinic,” said Kim Yates, Founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care. “We understand that clinical settings can be cold and scary for kids. There is an understanding and warmth we offer to our patients that come from having been in their shoes as patients and caregivers. We have created a space designed by food allergy parents to provide comfort and activities so that coming in for care can be a special experience.”

Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like oral immunotherapy (OIT) to more than 6,000 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude invites food allergy families and healthcare providers to an Open House at the Pacific Heights location on Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 7 PM. For more information, please visit latitudefoodallergycare.com and follow Latitude on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), to help families with food allergies live more freely. Latitude was founded in 2018 by food allergy parents in partnership with world-renowned researchers to provide an exceptional patient experience specifically designed for the needs of food allergy patients of all ages. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like OIT to more than 6,000 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude has four clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, a clinic on the Upper East Side in New York City, and in Brooklyn. Latitude is affiliated with UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and Weill-Cornell Medicine, and partners with Columbia University Medical Center and Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Latitude accepts insurance from most major carriers.





