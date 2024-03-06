Sutter Health and Charles R. Drew University Partner to Address Physician Shortage and Health Inequities Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health, one of the nation’s largest integrated health care systems, and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU), the only federally-designated Historically Black institution west of Texas, proudly announce a new, long-term collaboration to expand access to a more inclusive and equitable care experience in California. The effort kicks off with the launch of two significant initiatives. The first is one of the largest scholarship programs in CDU’s history, designed to build a stronger pipeline of diverse physicians. The second is the creation of the Health Equity Alliance for Research & Evaluation (HEARE) to serve as an incubator lab to accelerate health equity research into clinical practice.

"This unique collaboration marks a significant step toward building a more equitable health care system in California,” said Dr. David M. Carlisle, president and CEO of Charles R. Drew University. “Today’s announcement is just the beginning of our work to clear paths for medical education, enhanced clinical care, robust research and improved community health.”

CDU opened its new, nationally accredited medical school in 2023, making it one of only four Historically Black Medical Schools in America. Sutter’s $7.5 million initial investment will provide five full-tuition scholarships across five cohorts (2024-2028), totaling 25 scholarships. Additionally, it will fund HEARE over the next five years to help accelerate interventions that address root causes of inequities. Sutter Health and CDU will also explore additional opportunities to broaden the partnership and train more physicians with future initiatives. This investment is part of Sutter’s broader commitment to address California’s growing physician shortage and persistent health inequities by enhancing access to culturally competent care for under-represented populations.

The 10-year commitment also includes academic and experiential learning opportunities across Sutter Health’s system, including its Institute for Advancing Health Equity, which serves to help ensure all patients experience optimal health outcomes across one of the most geographically and demographically diverse areas in the country. One of the Institute’s focus areas is maternal health disparities, and in response, launched a Maternal Health Equity Innovation Lab dedicated to addressing racial inequities in childbirth by advancing research and solutions.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO at Sutter Health, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration, stated: "We do not train enough physicians in California given the current and projected shortage we’re facing. In fact, we train far fewer physicians per capita than most every other state in the country. Sutter is making it our goal to tackle that, which is why we also are making significant investments to expand our graduate medical education programs, and why this partnership with Charles R. Drew University is so important to us. Our two organizations will leverage more than 150 years of combined experience to create tangible solutions that reduce disparities and elevate care — starting with this scholarship launch.”

CDU’s inaugural class of 60 medical students reflects the diversity of California — nearly a quarter of the cohort is Latino, and half are Black, speaking a myriad of languages and practicing several different religions. With several landmark studies (JAMA, PubMed) demonstrating that culturally competent care leads to better health outcomes, it is critical to create pathways for those from underserved, low-income and rural communities to pursue health care careers.

Dr. Debra Prothrow-Smith, dean and professor of medicine at CDU, highlights the program's impact: "Over 80% of CDU students are from communities of color, many of whom return to practice and provide care in underserved communities after graduation. This scholarship is a game-changer for our aspiring physicians — and for the patients they’ll go on to serve.”

Sutter Health has already helped remove barriers for those who want to enter the health care profession. It is on pace to become the largest community-based health care training institution in Northern California. Sutter Health is developing and implementing new graduate medical education programs, expanding its footprint to train and graduate approximately 1,000 residents and fellows by 2030.

"Access to safe, high-quality and equitable care is a challenge for too many in California, and particularly for communities of color,” said Leon Clark, vice president and chief academic affairs officer at Sutter Health. “This transformative work — which combines the unique strengths of two leading health care organizations — will address this challenge head on by tackling the physician shortage and health disparities.”

The launch of the scholarship program and HEARE are the start of an impactful alliance between Sutter Health and CDU with additional efforts planned in the years ahead related to developing the physician pipeline, health equity and graduate medical education.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered health care system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to health equity, community partnerships and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent health care more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming health care, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops. Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming health care at www.sutterhealth.org and www.vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About Charles R. Drew University

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU) is a private, nonprofit, community founded, student-centered University committed to cultivating diverse health professions leaders who are dedicated to social justice and health equity for underserved populations through outstanding education, clinical service and community engagement. CDU is also a leader in health disparities research with a focus on education, training and treatment for cancer, diabetes, cardiometabolic, COVID and HIV/AIDS. Founded in 1966 in the heart of South Los Angeles, CDU offers a range of undergraduate degree, graduate degree, doctoral degree and certificate programs including nursing, radiologic technology, medicine, biomedical science, public health, computed tomography, physician assistant and psychology. Learn more about CDU at www.cdrewu.edu.

