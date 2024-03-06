SSCP Lager Bidco AB (publ) – Correction of interim report for fourth quarter 2023

Date: 6th of March 2024

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Correction of interim report for the period 1 October – 31 December 2023.

Today SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) have published an updated and corrected version of the interim report for the fourth quarter 2023, which was previously published on 23rd of February 2024, due to the reasons set out below. The updated and corrected report can be downloaded on www.logent.se or via the link below. No updates and corrections have been made other than those described below.

The updated and corrected report specifies in more detail the main reasons for the cash flow development during the year and fourth quarter. Please refer to pages 2 and 8 of the updated and corrected report.

Some previous inconsistencies between pages in the report have also been corrected, the main ones being:

The item “Q4 2023 EBITA” on page 2 which has been adjusted to the correct value of approximately 50.3 MSEK as set out on page 26.

The item “Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITA excluding IFRS 16” on page 2 which has been adjusted to the correct value of approximately 49 MSEK as set out on page 26.

Minor adjustments have also been made to tables “Adjusted EBITDA excluding effect of IFRS 16” on page 21, “A reconciliation of the Group’s earnings before tax and EBITDA” on page 22, and

“Pro forma reporting January 2023 - December 2023” on page 27.

For more information, please contact:

Andrzej Kulik, CFO, telephone number: +46 73 8 15 67 00, andrzej.kulik@logent.se or

Linda Aidanpää Baronnet, CEO, telephone number: +46 70 785 87 25, linda.aidanpaa@logent.se

This press release was published on 6th of March at CET 16:00

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 2.2 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,000 people.

Appendix

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Interim report for the fourth quarter 2023 updated and corrected Link

Attachment