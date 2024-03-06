Prostatic Catheter Market Size to Hit US$ 372.3 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global prostatic catheter market is estimated at US$ 210.8 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.



The prostate gland generates a fluid that is a component of semen. Improved healthcare infrastructure in certain areas may lead to higher detection and management of urological issues, potentially driving up the need for prostatic catheters. Access to well-equipped medical facilities is crucial for diagnosing and treating urological conditions. Enhancing hospitals with state-of-the-art urology departments enhances patient care and supports the utilization of prostatic catheters in clinical settings.

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure involve the integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring capabilities. Telehealth solutions can improve patient access to healthcare services, including consultations for prostatic catheter management. International collaboration in healthcare infrastructure development facilitates the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources, leading to advancements in prostatic catheter technology on a global scale.

Development of smart prosthetic catheters with features like temperature sensing, pressure monitoring, and real-time data transmission is projected to lead to the use of advanced materials that enhance the comfort, flexibility, and durability of prostatic catheters. Coating technologies could be employed to reduce friction, irritation, and the risk of infection.

Advancements in catheter design may focus on minimizing discomfort and complications associated with long-term catheter use. Development of more ergonomic and patient-friendly designs to improve ease of insertion and removal. Digital Integration of smart technologies and sensors into catheters for continuous monitoring of relevant health parameters. Connectivity features enable remote monitoring by healthcare providers, potentially improving patient care and outcomes.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 372.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global prostatic catheter market is forecasted to reach US$ 372.3 million by the end of 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 67.1 million in 2024.

Technological advancements in diagnostics and an increasingly proactive regulatory environment are complementing market growth in Germany.

Demand for prostatic catheters in Brazil is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

Demand for coudé catheters is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.





“Demand for prostatic catheters is being driven by expanding elderly population, rising incidence of prostate-related health issues, and technological advancements. Innovations in catheter design minimize discomfort and complications, thus improving patient outcomes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Angio Dynamics

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Coloplast Group

Conva Tec Group PLC

Cook Medical Inc.

Hollister Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Teleflex Inc.

Wellspect Healthcare

Stryker

Becton Dickinson and Company

Consure Medical

Competitive Analysis

Companies are actively engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships with other industry players, research institutions, and healthcare organizations. Collaborations are fostering innovation and enhancing the overall competitiveness of key market players. Partnership agreements for the development of new advanced catheters are boosting their market reach and profits.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the prostatic catheter market, presenting historical demand data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (coudé catheters [tapered tip coudé catheters, olive tip coudé catheters, Tiemann tip coudé catheters], male closed system catheters [pre-lubricated & hydrophilic male catheters, others], and straight male catheters), application (urinary incontinence, urinary retention, benign prostatic hyperplasia/prostrate surgeries, spinal cord injuries), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulance surgical centers), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and MEA).

