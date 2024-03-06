Finalists announced for 2024 CompTIA Community North America Spotlight Awards

Downers Grove, IL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finalists for the 2024 CompTIA Community North America Spotlight Awards, which honor individuals for their commitment, dedication and leadership in advancing the technology industry, have been revealed by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and its workforce.

Award winners in six categories will be announced and recognized at the upcoming CompTIA Communities & Councils Forum in Chicago. Winners will be feted at an awards reception and dinner on March 12.

The Future Leader Award is earned by an individual from a CompTIA Community member company who has demonstrated success or originality as an entrepreneur or industry professional in a start-up, emerging technology or technology solution focused organization. The finalists are:

Ricky Cecchini, vice president of product, CloudRadial

John Harden, director of product - Auvik SaaS Management, Auvik Networks Inc.

Jason Kaufman, senior sales engineer, Telarus

Julia Main, regional sales manager, Pia

Aiden Porterfield, information security officer, A1 Chrysalis Technologies

George Smith, head of community and strategic partnerships, Augmentt

Connor Swalm, CEO, Phin Security

The Advancing Women in Technology Leadership award is presented to a technology professional who is an active leader in the industry as well as in their personal network and community, serving as an advocate for women in technology and a role model for others. The finalists are:

Andra Hedden, chief marketing officer, Marketopia

Sue Krautbauer, senior director – advancement, Digitunity

Marissa Maldonado, CEO, PRODA Technology

Mayka Rosales Peterson, senior manager of partner marketing, ScanSource Intelisys

Julianne Zuber, VP technology ecosystems, Skillstorm

The Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership award is earned by a member company that is actively advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) in the industry and has a positive impact on the lives and careers of others. The company is a changemaker, transforming lives and/or organizations through a sustained commitment to DEI values. The finalists are:

Liongard

Marketopia

N-able

5K Technical Services

The Community Leadership award recognizes a CompTIA Community member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment, leadership, passion and professionalism in their support for CompTIA Community objectives and initiatives. Nominees embody the spirit and dedication required for CompTIA to successfully advance the IT Industry as a member-led association. The finalists are:

Carrie Green, senior VP of operations, Alt-Tech Cyber Security & IT Management

Caitlyn Jopp, VP – community and engagement, Channel Program

Nadia Karatsoreos , VP of marketing and channel, Cyber QP

Corey Kirkendoll, president and CEO, 5K Technical Services

Henry Timm, CEO, Phantom Technology Solutions

The Cybersecurity Leadership award recognizes a single CompTIA Community member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment, leadership, passion and professionalism in their support for CompTIA Cybersecurity Programs by engaging other members in both discussion and by providing thought leadership around cybersecurity in any of the active cybersecurity program activities. The finalists are:

David Blake, IT security consultant and trainer, Caribbean Cybersecurity

Matthew Fisch, founder, Fort Mesa, Inc.

Tim Golden, founder and CEO, Compliancerisk.io

Matt Lee, senior director of security and compliance, Pax8

Christophe Reglat, board member, Sxipher

The Industry Advisory Council Leadership award recognizes a CompTIA Advisory Council member who has demonstrated outstanding service and commitment in support of our advisory council mission and objectives through their professionalism, leadership, subject matter expertise, and collaborative spirit. The finalists are:

Benson Chan, senior partner, Strategy of Things

Elena Dumitrascu, co-founder and CEO, Credivera

John Harden, director of product – Auvik Saas Management, Auvik Networks Inc.

Curtis O’Neal, founder, Cybernetics Global

Manoj Suvarna, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP

A judging panel evaluated nominees for their positive impact on the tech industry; contributions that support CompTIA’s mission to advance the tech industry; and actions and initiatives that demonstrated leadership in their respective award category. Members of the CompTIA Community’s United Kingdom and Ireland, DACH, ASEAN, Benelux and ANZ regional executive councils served as judges for the North America Spotlight Awards to help ensure the integrity and objectivity of the selection process.

The CompTIA Community is a global community of thousands of tech-focused companies and technology professionals that provide the solutions and services that power the world’s economy. To learn more, visit https://connect.comptia.org/membership.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org