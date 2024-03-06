Global Processed & Frozen Fruits Market Size is predicted to reach at USD 71.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2022 to 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processed or frozen fruits are different. Processed fruits preserve nutritional value. Different processing methods prevent enzyme deterioration and breakdown. Processed fruits are simple, quick, and require minimal preparation.

Processed and frozen fruits are used in bakeries, dairies, ice creams, pastries, and jam. In these markets, enterprises are introducing new goods. Strawberry and banana ice cream are made with frozen fruit. Tropical fruit sorbets and frozen treats are popular. Frozen fruits like lychee, guava, and dragon fruit are exotic. As customers become more aware of the range of frozen fruits, the global market for processed and frozen fruit will grow. Rising worldwide workforce and hurried lifestyle will enhance the global market for frozen fruit.





Food Processing and Packaging Demand Rises

According to Straits Research, “The global processed & frozen fruits market size was valued at USD 49.17 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 71.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2022 to 2030.” Many nutrients are added to processed and frozen fruits. Delicious and nutritious, they're used in many cuisines. These fruits are used in processed foods, baked products, and candy. Jams, spreads, beverages, and dairy products with fruit use these ingredients. Due to busy lifestyles, more individuals are buying ready-to-eat foods and drinks.

Rich and poor countries equally are buying more packaged snacks and bakery goods. This boosts demand for frozen fruits. Diverse distribution channels have contributed to increased sales of processed food in stores and supermarkets. The frozen fruit market is driven by packaged and processed food companies and consumers.

Expanding Uses of Frozen Fruit Pulps Will Drive Global Market

As consumers seek healthier options, frozen fruit is gaining popularity. Due to their nutritious benefits, frozen fruits are extensively used in industry. Advances in food science and R&D have made frozen fruits appealing for industrial usage.

Frozen fruit pulp is a value-added cosmetic and medicinal product. In recent years, frozen fruit pulp exports to both developed and developing countries have increased. Countries use frozen fruit pulp differently. Latin America uses Camu-Camu for food, medicine, and cosmetics. Frozen fruit pulp boosts food's vitamin C. Widespread use of frozen fruit pulp affects frozen fruit demand. Fruit pulp is used to make juice, jams, nectar, sweets, and alcoholic beverages.

Packaging Innovation and Retail Digitization Offer New Opportunities

Market participants are focusing on the packaging of their processed and frozen fruits to attract more customers. Increasing numbers of industry participants are investing in eco-friendly packaging. While many companies focus on packaging, others rethink their marketing to grow their customer base.

The assessment period may present profitable prospects for processed and frozen fruit products and commodities with digital marketing and interactive video advertising. Online grocery shopping and the debut of new apps are recent trends that are driving market expansion. People purchase online for convenience and choice.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa make up the global processed & frozen fruits market .

North America provided about 35% of the global market in 2021, the biggest share. Consumer awareness in this region of the health benefits of processed fruit is driving market growth. Rapid lifestyle changes among consumers who are worried about their health and wellness are driving corporate growth in the next years. Increased use of packaged food in the U.S. and Canada due to the high nutrient and low-calorie content of fruits has led to market growth.

Analysts predict Asia-Pacific's CAGR to be 5.38% from 2022 to 2030. China, India, and Japan have huge markets for processed and frozen fruits, which will drive demand in the region. Budding population as well as disposable income are anticipated to boost the region's growth rate during the predicted timeframe. Rising consumer health concerns will fuel corporate growth in the next years.

Key Highlights

By Product, the Global Processed & Frozen Fruits Market is segmented into Dried, Canned, Frozen, and Convenience. The canned segment generated the greatest market share, which was more than 35 percent of the total market revenue in 2021.

Major Players in Global Processed & Frozen Fruits Market

List of major competitor companies in the Processed & Frozen Fruits Market across the globe are:

Conagra Brands Inc. Nestlé Dole Food Company Inventure Foods, Inc. Dairy Farmers of America Fruitex Australia Del Monte Foods Inc. SunOpta Rosemary and Thyme Limited Kangfa Foods Rhodes Food Group Gulong Food CHB Group AGRANA Beteiligungs AG Seneca Foods

Recent Developments

June 2022 - World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Nestlé are teaming up to help feed the needy in communities hit by climate-related extreme weather events. Nestlé will provide CHF 1 million to the Climate Disaster Fund and support WCK for a period of one year.

April 2022 - The new 65,000-square-foot global headquarter & eco-powered innovation centre in Eden Prairie, Minn., were unveiled by SunOpta, a U.S.-based global pioneer in sustainable, plant- and fruit-based food and beverages.

Global Processed & Frozen Fruits Market: Segmentation

BY PRODUCT

Dried

Canned

Frozen

Convenience

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Offline

Online

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

