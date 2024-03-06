Global Fencing Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 43.19 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.42%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fencing is a structure that encloses a specific area to provide safety and security, restrict unauthorized entry and exit, and increase aesthetic appeal. The yard is surrounded by fencing to exclude undesirable predators. It is typically implemented in building locations to prevent trespassing and theft, confine pets and children to designated areas, or keep them out of restricted areas. A fence differs from a wall because it lacks a solid foundation. Typically, it consists of supports connected by various components, such as boards, cables, rails, and netting.





Rising Need for Fencing Across National Borders Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global fencing market size was valued at USD 26.86 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 43.19 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2022 to 2030.” The primary function of borders is to regulate and, at times, prevent the movement of products and services into a country. Therefore, borders are typically associated with establishing a security perimeter for governing entry into the sovereign nation's zone. In 2020, China constructed a massive border wall with Myanmar. In the struggle against terrorism, Pakistan is also on the verge of achieving a breakthrough. It is constructing a fence along the Durand Line, a 2,640-kilometer land frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan that passes through rugged mountains, narrow rock passages, and densely forested valleys. The border barriers substantially increase security in the tense border regions, thereby increasing the demand for fencing across international boundaries.

Beautified Residential Fences Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Fencing around the house contributes to the overall effect by accentuating the housing structure and establishing the people's control line. Thus, residential fencing is essential, and various varieties of fencing can be utilized. In addition to protecting animals, thieves, trespassers, and intruders, it enhances the picturesque attractiveness of their landscape. Individuals choose from a variety of fencings for aesthetic purposes.

Additionally, fencing enhances the exterior of the building and distinguishes it from other structures in the community. Residential fencing can include a high wall to block the view, natural stone or mineral glaze in a minimalist style, trees around the garden, metal fencing, a suspended garden on the wall, bamboo fences, brick walls interwoven with stone, concrete fences, trees, and rocks, and an exposed brick wall. Therefore, these fencing varieties will offer more opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America's fencing market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period. Rising R&D expenditures for enhanced materials and growing demand from remodeling and renovation projects in the region contribute to expanding the fence industry in North America. North American fence sales are driven by the region's greatest economic growth in the United States and Canada, changes in certain industrial sectors, and corporate expansions. In North America, 91 manufacturing or production plant projects, 74 distribution or warehousing facilities, 32 new building projects, 36 plant expansions, and 45 projects requiring restorations and equipment enhancements were anticipated for March 2020. In addition, given the planned industrial activities, the fencing market is anticipated to experience rapid growth. However, as a result of the pandemic, industrial activities decreased. Further, North America's industrial sector is anticipated to recover and regain its global market position. As a result of increased regional product sales, demand for fencing is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period. The market for fencing in this region is driven by the increase in new building installations and the high demand for fencing and retrofitting. In Europe, most fencing demand is driven by retrofit and renovation projects. Europe's construction industry is expected to expand across all sectors, including residential, commercial, non-residential, and civil, for both new construction and renovation projects, thereby boosting the fencing market in the region. In large markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Nordic countries, the market is primarily propelled by introduction of new products by major players. In the developing markets of central and eastern Europe, infrastructure and construction output development is driving the fencing market.

Key Highlights

Based on material, the global fencing market is bifurcated into metal, wood, plastic, and concrete. The metal segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period.

Based on the installation, the global fencing market is divided into DIY and contractor. The contractor segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global fencing market is divided into retail and online. The retail segment is the largest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.69% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global fencing market is bifurcated into residential, agriculture, military and defense, government, petroleum and chemicals, mining, energy and power, warehouse and storage, and others. The residential segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global fencing market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global fencing market are Bekaert, Associated Materials, Ameristar Perimeter Security, Poly Vinyl Creations, Betafence, Gregory Industries, Fiberon, Specrail, CertainTeed, Siddal & Hilton Products, Smart Fence, A-1 Fence, Dextra Square Private, Cascade Fence & Deck, AFTEC, Protective Fencing, Hebei Jinshi, Seven Trust, and others.

Market News

In April 2022, Lochrin Bain, a member of Secured by Design, was selected as the perimeter security manufacturer for Braithwaite Group's most recent Mega Shed project for Farmfoods Ltd. Lochrin Bain supplies the Farmfoods Mega Shed project with palisade fencing.

In March 2023, Yukon Partners revealed that it partnered with Crossplane Capital to support the acquisition of Viking Fence, a leading supplier of fence and sanitation rental equipment, permanent fence installations, and complementary building products and services in Texas.

Global Fencing Market: Segmentation

By Material

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Concrete

By Installation

Contractor

Do-it-Yourself (DIY)

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By End-User

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Government

Petroleum and Chemicals

Mining

Energy and Power

Warehouse and Storage

Others

By Application

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

