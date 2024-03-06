Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market Projected to Surge to $5.7 Billion Globally by 2030, with High CAGR in GLP-2 and Growth Hormone Segments

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market is experiencing a significant phase of growth, with projections indicating an ascent from US$1.2 Billion in 2022 to US$5.7 Billion by 2030, at a vigorous Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of SBS and the emerging treatments that are becoming available for patients.



The sector's expansion is attributed to the growing awareness and understanding of Short Bowel Syndrome. Innovations in the GLP-2 segment are particularly noteworthy, as this category is set to experience a CAGR of 23.3%, positioning it as a leading contributor to the market value by the end of the analysis period.

Regional Market Highlights

The United States' SBS market valuation starts at a strong US$355.4 Million in 2022, showcasing key market progression in North America.

Remarkable growth is also anticipated in China, forecasted to amass a market size of US$934.2 Million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 20.3%.

Other significant markets include Japan and Canada, projected to flourish at CAGRs of 19.3% and 18%, respectively, within the same timeframe.

Germany stands out in the European region, with an expected CAGR of around 14.6%.

Global Market Dynamics

As the market progresses, several factors contribute to its landscape. The impact of the ongoing geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the macroeconomic influence of global inflation, and market resilience in the face of supply chain challenges are forming the backdrop for the SBS market evolution. Furthermore, the strategic movements in regions like China, moving away from zero-Covid policies, are also influencing market trajectories.

Market Innovators Pushing Boundaries

Among the array of companies propelling the Short Bowel Syndrome market forward, 42 have been prominently featured due to their innovative contributions. These innovators are at the forefront, ushering in new treatment options and therapies to support SBS patients globally.

What's New in this Publication? The latest research provides a thorough analysis with a special focus on market conditions, encompassing areas of conflict, economic tendencies, policy shifts in major economies, and trade dynamics that are shaping the current and future market scenario. In addition, the report offers a deep dive into the global competitive landscape, revealing key market shares of major competitors and their geographic presence across various regions.

This extensive report provides a panoramic view of the Short Bowel Syndrome market, highlighting the vitality and potential of the upcoming market changes. Enhanced with our leading-edge Research Platform's interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates, the publication delivers invaluable insights into this rapidly advancing medical field. Furthermore, readers will benefit from access to digital archives and a full year of complimentary updates.

Individuals, businesses, and institutions interested in understanding the expansive Short Bowel Syndrome market will find this research publication a crucial resource for making informed decisions and staying ahead in this evolving industry landscape.

