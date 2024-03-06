Hospital Logistics Robots Market to Surge at 10.16% CAGR, Demand in Pharmacies and Laboratories Key Growth Drivers – New 2024-2030 Forecast Report

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market by Type (Autonomous Guided Vehicles, Mobile Robot Platforms), Application (Food Delivery, Laundry Delivery, Pharmacy, Laboratory & Sterile Goods Delivery) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hospital Logistics Robots Market is set to experience significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and a forecasted rise to USD 1.99 billion by 2030. This surge, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.16%, is attributed to increased demand for automated solutions within hospital settings, focusing on applications such as pharmacy, laboratory, sterile goods delivery, and more.

Understanding the FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis



The report features an elaborate FPNV Positioning Matrix, instrumental in assessing vendors by scrutinizing their business strategies and product satisfaction. The analysis categorizes vendors into four quadrants – Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital – to help users identify the right vendors that match their specific needs.

The Market Share Analysis section offers a robust examination of the competitive landscape, providing insights on revenue contributions, market dominance, and strategic market position. This data is crucial for vendors to understand their performance relative to others in the market and to strategize accordingly.

Key profiles in the report illuminate the innovative edge of prominent companies operating in the Hospital Logistics Robots Market. These profiles encompass their technological advancements, strategic endeavors, and comprehensive market offerings, all playing a pivotal role in driving the market forward.

Market Segmentation & Regional Insights Lay Groundwork for Targeted Strategy



The research provides an in-depth market segmentation analysis including different types of hospital logistics robots such as Autonomous Guided Vehicles and Mobile Robot Platforms. The application spectrum is covered in detail, acknowledging pivotal areas such as food and laundry delivery, waste transportation, and more.

The report also includes geographical analysis covering regions like the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, & Africa, offering granular insights into the regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Strategic Factors Fueling Market Expansion

Market Penetration: The publication provides vital information on the market contributors and their strategic presence.

Market Development: It explores emerging markets while examining the market reach in established segments.

Market Diversification: Information on new product introductions and the exploration of unventured territories is provided.

The report addresses critical market questions, offering stakeholders pertinent insights into the Hospital Logistics Robots Market. By examining key data points and strategic imperatives, it helps industry participants and new entrants make informed decisions to navigate this burgeoning market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Hospital Logistics Robots Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type

Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Mobile Robot Platforms

Application

Food Delivery

Laundry Delivery

Pharmacy, Laboratory & Sterile Goods Delivery

Waste Transportation

Companies Profiled

BlueBotics

Corvus Robotics, Inc.

DF Automation & Robotics

Diligent Robotics, Inc.

John Bean Technologies

Kollmorgen Corp.

KUKA AG

Mobile Industrial Robots

OMRON

PAL Robotics

Panasonic Holding

Relay Robotics, Inc.

Shenzhen Pudu Technology

Singapore Technologies Engineering

Sir Steward



Attachment