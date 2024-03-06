Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Forecasted to Surge, Reaching USD 15.61 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Infectious Diseases, Glucose Testing, Cardiac Markers), By End-use (Clinics, Home, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market is poised for a substantial uptick, as a new analysis indicates the market size is set to expand rapidly, with projections estimating a market size of USD 15.61 billion by 2030, with a consistent CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. The swell in market size is attributed to a multitude of factors including a burgeoning geriatric population, swift advancements in healthcare technology, and an escalating demand for immediate diagnostic results that bolster patient care.
Growing adoption of Point Of Care (PoC) diagnostic solutions plays a pivotal role in the decentralization of healthcare, facilitating remote medical support, contributing to the efficiency of medical diagnosis, and potentially decreasing healthcare costs. The impetus behind this market acceleration also includes facility shortages of skilled staff, prompting automation in labs and further driving the adoption of PoC products, ensuring immediate and accurate results for a variety of testing applications.
Market Dynamics
- Infectious diseases testing represents a significant share of the market, reflecting the shift to PoC diagnostics over traditional laboratory methods.
- Cancer markers testing segments are projected to witness the fastest growth, amid rising cancer prevalence across the Asia Pacific region.
- Clinics as end-users command a substantial portion of the market revenue, showcasing the key role they play in delivering healthcare services, especially within rural and underprivileged communities.
- China retains a dominant position in the market, partly due to the country's vast population and the corresponding challenges related to chronic and infectious diseases.
Regional Insights
The findings illuminate China's profound impact on the regional market, with a significant revenue share driven by the nation's need to manage an expansive population alongside increased incidences of diverse health conditions.
With a focus on the Asia Pacific region and a detailed assessment of diverse segments including product type and end-use application, this latest market analysis provides invaluable insights for stakeholders in the healthcare industry, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and medical device manufacturers.
As the demand for versatile healthcare solutions and efficient patient care persists, the Asia Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market is expected to thrive, charting significant progress in combating health challenges in the region through instant and reliable diagnostic care.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
- Market Participant Categorization
