Colorado State University Global Becomes a School of National Service with AmeriCorps

Aurora, Colo., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), the CSU System’s fully online university with a mission of advancing learner professional success, is proud to announce its recognition as a School of National Service with AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps, the esteemed federal agency dedicated to promoting service and volunteerism in the U.S., offers diverse opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to contribute to community strengthening.

Through this partnership, AmeriCorps alumni, a vast network of nearly 1.2 million individuals, can access CSU Global's extensive range of program offerings and online support services from any internet connection in the world to further their careers at a discount on tuition. With degrees and certificates tailored for career readiness in a variety of industries and disciplines, including business management, human services, human resources, information technology, and more, CSU Global provides learners with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

"We're honored to partner with AmeriCorps, an organization with like-minded values dedicated to improving lives and uniting communities, as we work to address industry needs," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. "Through service and volunteering, AmeriCorps alumni give their time to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. We are proud to offer our services at an affordable rate to these well-deserved individuals to help them build on their academic, personal, and professional success.”

CSU Global's fully online and asynchronous course and program structure has earned the university a reputation for excellence, and it was recently ranked No. 1 in Colorado for Best Online Bachelor's Programs in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report. With a long-standing dedication to providing accessible education, CSU Global offers 24/7 online support and resources for students, enabling them to complete coursework at their own pace and around their busy schedules.

“Since AmeriCorps was created 30 years ago, millions of Americans from all backgrounds have served billions of hours with AmeriCorps, giving back to their communities and transforming lives from coast to coast. As the next generation of AmeriCorps members and alumni consider the possibility of college, it is only right that we support them on their journey as well,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “We are proud to welcome Colorado State University Global to the Schools of National Service community. By joining more than 250 Schools of National Service, CSU Global will make the possibility of college in reach for even more young changemakers who are committed to lifting up and giving back to their communities.”

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.