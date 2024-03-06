ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape: The ASEAN Region's Burgeoning Infrastructure Development is a Driving Force for Demand for Low-voltage Switchgear Products

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market (2023-2029) Trends, Analysis, Forecast, COVID-19 Impact, Size, Growth, Share, Industry, Value, Revenue & Companies: Market Forecast By Types, By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Between 2019 and 2022, the ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market saw robust expansion, primarily attributed to growth in residential, commercial, and other construction projects. Nonetheless, the market encountered setbacks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply chain disruptions and a temporary construction halt. For instance, Indonesia's construction industry witnessed a contraction of 2.9% in Q1 2020 and -5.39% in Q2 2020.

Despite these challenges, the ASEAN region's burgeoning infrastructure development remains a driving force behind the demand for low-voltage switchgear products. Additionally, a noteworthy trend is the focus of ASEAN countries on fostering a green economy and launching renewable energy projects. These initiatives are poised to further fuel the demand for low-voltage switchgear throughout the forecast period.

According to this research, the ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% respectively during 2023-2029. The impending creation of Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara, holds the potential for the construction of 184 residential towers in the foreseeable future. Concurrently, there are plans to construct 1,601 housing units, with a target completion date set for Q2 2025 with an investment of approximately $246 million.

Furthermore, Vietnam's government is actively working on introducing more than 1 million residences for individuals with lower incomes by the year 2030. Additionally, Singapore's landscape is poised for commercial advancement, anticipating an influx of 4.2 million square feet in office supply within the span from 2023 to 2025. Such large-scale projects are poised to generate demand for switchgear in the coming years.



Market by Types



MCB has accounted highest revenue share in ASEAN low voltage switchgear industry owing to its wide usage in residential, commercial and other sectors. Further, growing demand of residential units, establishment of commercial offices, hotels among other infrastructural development would escalate the demand of MCB in low voltage switchgear market.



Market by Applications



Within the ASEAN low voltage switchgear market, the residential sector has emerged as a dominant revenue contributor. This is attributed to the considerable number of flats completed by The Housing and Development Board (HDB) in Singapore in 2022, coupled with the successful completion of high-end condominiums in Malaysia and Indonesia. Additionally, the governments' ambitious initiatives to construct millions of affordable houses in countries like the Philippines and Vietnam are poised to substantially enhance the demand for low voltage switchgear products within the residential sector in the years ahead.



Market by Countries



Indonesia has garnered maximum revenue share in low voltage switchgear market of ASEAN as the country has accounted highest completion of new condominiums units in 2022 which was up by 7.6% annually. Further, development of new capital city and rising tourism would lead to new supply of hotels and thus, would contribute towards the demand of low voltage switchgear products in the country.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

11 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2019 to 2022.

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Data until 2029.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Outlook

ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of ASEAN Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Countries, for the Period 2019-2029F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Market Trends

ASEAN Country-wise Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types

MCB

MCCB

RCD (Residual Current Device)

ACB

DB's (Distribution Board)

Contactors and Relays

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

Transportation and Infrastructure

By Countries

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Fuji SMBE Pte Ltd.

Siemens AG

HD Hyundai Electric

LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

Hager Group

CHINT Group Co., Ltd.

