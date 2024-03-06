Global Flavoured Syrups Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 81.77 billion in 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.34%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A flavoured syrup is a liquid that is either semi-hot or spicy and is prepared by combining sugar with artificial or natural fragrant substances and then concentrating the mixture. Its common function is that of a sweetener and flavour enhancer. For those who are concerned about their calorie intake, aromatic syrup can also be found in low-calorie formulations. They are divided into categories such as mint, delicious, sweet, sour, and other flavours based on the type of taste they possess. Fruits, coffee, herbs & spices, chocolate, vanilla, and other flavours can be found in flavoured syrups. Other flavours include vanilla and chocolate They find employment in a different variety of applications, including those involving dairy and frozen foods, confectionery, beverage, and pastry items, among others.





An increase in consumer interest in homemade foods is driving rising demand for flavouring syrup

According to Straits Research, “The global flavoured syrups market size was valued at USD 51.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 81.77 billion in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 5.34%.” In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the amount of interest that consumers have shown in cooking. A rise in consumer interest in preparing creative meals at home can be attributed to the proliferation of cooking-focused streaming channels on social media platforms as well as traditional television.

Due to this an increase in demand for numerous items at the household level. These commodities are mostly acquired by enterprises that manufacture food and beverages, as well as hotels and restaurants. One example of such a food item that has gained popularity among those who shop for groceries at home is flavoured syrup.

Urbanization in developing countries is booming, driving up demand for food ingredients

It is projected that the urban proportion of the population in Asian nations would increase from 44 percent in the year 2010 to 56 percent in the year 2030, as stated by the United Nations. People in developing nations have seen a profound shift in their patterns of consumption as a direct result of the continuous urbanisation of these countries.

Due to this, an increasing number of various celebrations and weekend hangouts are including dishes from a variety of different ethnic cuisines onto their menus. This has also resulted in the noteworthy spread of hotel chains and restaurant chains, which has contributed to their flourishing in emerging nations' tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

The whole supply chain has been positively impacted as a result of all of these changes and transformations. The use of flavoured syrup in restaurants and hotels in developing nations has also attracted a substantial amount of attention in recent years.

Millennials are the most sought-after customers by manufacturers of flavoured syrup

When it comes to tasting new foods, millennials are among of the most adventurous clients in the market today. In the United States, for example, the chance that consumers of various generations will frequent restaurants at least once per week is, accordingly, 67 percent for boomers, 70 percent for GenZ, and 80 percent for millennials.

In addition, because they have such great purchasing power, millennials are also willing to spend more money on cuisines that are considered to be more traditional.

Regional Overview of Flavoured Syrups Market

In 2018, the North American continent was responsible for the greatest proportion, which was 33.9 percent. The inclination of consumers for include flavoured syrups in their everyday meals, such as cereals, snacks, desserts, and drinks, is the primary factor driving the expansion of the market for flavoured syrups .

From 2019 to 2025, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific would increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 percent. Since bakery goods are so reasonably priced, many perceive them to be goods suitable for mass consumption. In addition, the desire of customers to consume foods high in sugar has prompted producers to develop novel goods that are mixed with syrups of various flavours.

Competitors in Flavoured Syrups Market

The market for flavoured syrups was dominated in 2015 by companies including Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Monin Inc. (France), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), The Hershey Company (U.S.), and Tate & Lyle (U.K.). Other companies with a significant presence in this industry include R. Torre & Company (U.S.), Fuerst Day Lawson (U.K.), Sensory Effects (U.S.), Concord Foods (U.S.), NutriFood (U.S.), Mitr Phol Group (Thailand), and Toschi Vignola (Italy).

Segmentation of Flavoured Syrups Market

By Type

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Coffee

Mint

Nuts

Caramel

Blends

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

By Category

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Food Service

Food Rental

By Flavor Type

Sweet

Salty

Sour

Savory

Mint

By Syrups Grades

Alcohol

Non-Alcohol

Concentrates

Others

By Packaging

Bottles

Pouches

Cans

By Function

Sweetening Agent

Flavour Enhancer

Shelf Life Extension

Color Addition

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

