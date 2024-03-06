Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wellness Tourism Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wellness tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.67% over the forecast period, increasing from US$368.179 billion in 2021 to reach a total market size of US$797.376 billion by 2028.





The increasing inclination of tourists toward travelling and exploring new cultures and learning about their nature is providing an edge for market growth in the projected period. Additionally, the rising need to travel to maintain a healthy lifestyle, prevent diseases, reduce stress, and enhance a healthy lifestyle is propelling the market growth for wellness tourism. Additionally, the increasing per capita spending on travelling and the rising socio-economic condition of people in developing countries coupled with the growing influence of social media is pushing the market to an upward rising curve.



Increasing Investments



Increasing investment in the market by companies is one of the reasons for market growth. For instance, In April 2021, Atmantan Wellness Centre which offers wellness tourism launched Atmantan Naturals, its is a new wellness technology platform that uses telehealth portal technology. The wellness centers have natural herbal supplements that have remarkable effectiveness and provide disease-reversal therapies. The increase in such facilities in the market is expected to increase in the coming year and in turn, increase the market for wellness tourism.



Increasing Interest of Younger Professionals



The increase in the labor force and the need to de-stress from working daily coupled with more money to spend on wellness-related activities and more options to explore. Moreover, the ease of booking such programs with one click is also increasing people's interest in this market. According to the Bureau of Immigration, the Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for 2022 were 6.19 million people compared to 1.52 million people for the same period in 2021. Budget-conscious tourists and middle and low-income workers have a choice to travel domestically and experience these activities. Many multinational corporations encourage their employees to use their vacation time and make use of that time to travel and explore new places. Hence these factors influence the market growth in the projected periods. As the working population increases in any country people willing to invest in their wellness are anticipated to increase.



North America is Expected to Grow Significantly



Favorable efforts and investments to improve wellness tourism are expected to boost market growth. The rising tourism in the United States including both domestic and international tourists is one of the driving factors of the wellness tourism market in the country in the projected timeline. In addition, the high wellness tourism expenditure by volunteers in the United States is also expected to enhance the overall market lucrativeness. As per the release by the National Travel and Tourism Office, International Trade Administration (ITA), the number of tourists travelling to the United States in 2022 amounted to 50.9 million which was reported to be a strong jump of 128.3% as compared to the inbound arrivals in the USA for 2021 which was reported to be 22.3 million tourists. The rise in the number of tourists is directly projected to affect the market for wellness tourism, thereby offering market players an added edge to thrive in the market in the next few years.



Major Market Players

Four Seasons Hotels Limited has systematically positioned itself as a majorparticipant in the wellness tourism market. Luxurious spas, exercise facilities, and wellness studios have been employed by Four Seasons to provide an environment where visitors can revitalize their mental and physical well-being. These facilities frequently have experienced practitioners working there, assuring excellent wellness experiences. Additionally, Four Seasons has embraced the development of health programs and getaways. They provide specialized packages in partnership with wellness professionals to cater to visitors looking for life-changing encounters. These can include everything from private wellness consultations to retreats for yoga and meditation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $368.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $797.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Global Wellness Tourism Market, by Type of Traveler Global Wellness Tourism Market, by Location Global Wellness Tourism Market, by Service Global Wellness Tourism Market, by Mode of Booking Global Wellness Tourism Market, by Geography Competitive Environment and Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Four Seasons Hotels Limited

Canyon Ranch

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Accor

Hyatt Corporation

Red Carnation Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Hilton

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hv30y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment