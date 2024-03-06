DFDS ISSUES NOK 1.75BN OF SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 15 - 06 March 2024

DFDS has today successfully issued two tranches of senior unsecured bonds of NOK 1,750m in total.

A senior unsecured bond of NOK 750m was issued with maturity on 15 March 2027, a coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 185 bps, and priced at par.

A senior unsecured bond of NOK 1,000m was issued with maturity on 15 March 2029, a coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 215 bps, and priced at par.

The bonds will settle on 15 March 2024.

An application will be made to list and admit the bonds to trading on Oslo Stock Exchange no later than 31 December 2024.

The proceeds from the bond issues are to be used for general corporate purposes.

Danske Bank, Nykredit, and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.





Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment