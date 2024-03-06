Global Demolition Robot Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Brokk, Conjet, Epiroc Finland, Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Husqvarna, Keman, McCann Industries and TopTec Benelux BVBA

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demolition Robot Market Report by Product Type (Mini, Medium, Large), Sales Type (New Equipment, Aftermarket), Application (Construction, Mining, Tunnelling), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demolition robot market size reached US$ 412.4 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.28 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.42% during 2023-2032. Significant growth in the construction industry, investments in the development of smart cities, and the growing number of mining activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



The increasing demolishing projects of unauthorized buildings and weak foundations and significant growth in the construction industry represent one of the major factors driving the demand for demolition robots around the world. Moreover, the rising number of renovation and remodeling activities of homes, hotels, offices, shopping malls, airports, and educational institutions is favoring the market growth.

In addition, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the adoption of demolition robots to improve safety and reduce the environmental impact of demolition projects. They are also encouraging the recycling of recoverable demolition materials that are produced every year. Furthermore, the growing investments in the development of smart cities by governments of numerous countries are influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the integration of sensors, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and radio detection and ranging (RADAR), and camera systems in the demolition robots that help in navigating and mapping the environment, detecting obstacles, and avoiding potential hazards. This, coupled with the incorporation of radios, wireless networks, and satellite links that allow operators to safely control the robot from a distance and minimize the risk of injury to workers, is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the use of demolition robots in the mining industry for excavating tunnels and shafts. This, along with the growing number of mining activities, is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global demolition robot market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, sales type, and application.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the demolition robot market based on the product type. This includes mini, medium, and large. According to the report, mini represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the demolition robot market based on the sales type has also been provided in the report. This includes new equipment and aftermarkt. According to the report, new equipment accounted for the largest market share.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the demolition robot market based on the application. This includes construction, mining, and tunnelling. According to the report, construction represented the largest segment.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets. Some of the factors driving the Europe demolition robot market included the increasing demand for automatic demolition machines, rising demolishing projects of unauthorized buildings, the integration of advanced technologies, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global demolition robot market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include Brokk, Conjet, Epiroc Finland, Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Husqvarna, Keman, McCann Industries and TopTec Benelux BVBA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global demolition robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global demolition robot market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive demolition robot markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the competitive structure of the global demolition robot market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global demolition robot market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $412.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1281 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Demolition Robot Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Mini

6.2 Medium

6.3 Large



7 Market Breakup by Sales Type

7.1 New Equipment

7.2 Aftermarket



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Construction

8.2 Mining

8.3 Tunnelling



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Brokk

Conjet

Epiroc Finland

Giant Hydraulic Tech Co.

Husqvarna

Keman

McCann Industries

TopTec Benelux BVBA

