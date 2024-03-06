WOO X partners with global top trader Pulsar to boost liquidity

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Pulsar, a premier virtual asset trading firm, dedicated to enhancing market liquidity and transparency.



Capitalizing on Pulsar's unparalleled expertise in both centralized and decentralized finance, along with its exceptional track record and deep understanding of the Asian market, WOO X is strategically positioned to collaborate with top market makers in this rapidly growing region.

“Pulsar’s credentials stand out in our search for a strategic partner in Asia, which is becoming attractive for its increasing regulatory clarity. Pulsar's global track record and expertise in providing liquidity on innovative products resonate closely with our strategic vision. It's important to note that our focus at WOO X, lies in collaborating with institutional partners who can leverage WOO X’s capabilities to maximize their performance,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X.

“WOO X's dedication to fostering a robust trading platform, enhancing liquidity, and driving innovation in CeFi perfectly resonates with our shared mission. We are excited to join forces with WOO X and collectively advance the global crypto system with a focus on transparency and trust,” Pulsar CEO Jacky Chung said for his part.

Chuang highlighted the growing interest in virtual assets in Asia, predicting that the shift in demand from the West to the East will likely drive increased industry participation in the region. This surge in involvement is expected to be a major factor in the adoption of virtual assets in Asia this year, particularly in active markets such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

To date, WOO X has integrated more than 15 top designated market makers, supporting liquidity for 80%-90% of futures volumes, with key contributors including Wintermute, Selini, and Presto. On March 5th, WOO X expanded its designated market maker (DMM) program to include spot assets , further enhancing its liquidity offerings.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

About Pulsar

Pulsar is a leading proprietary and algorithmic trading firm, dedicated to increasing cryptocurrency liquidity and market efficiency since 2014. With a vast network spanning 80+ CeFi and DeFi exchanges globally, Pulsar supports 650+ trading pairs across spot, futures, and options markets. Beyond trading and market making, Pulsar actively fuels the growth of the digital asset and blockchain industry, offering venture capital funding and market insights to early-stage infrastructure companies or projects.

For more information about Pulsar or to explore business partnership opportunities, please visit https://pulsar.com or contact bd@pulsar.com .

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.