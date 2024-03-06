WSG's Strategic Leap to Arbitrum Chain: A New Chapter in Blockchain Gaming

Dubai, UAE, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Games (WSG), the pioneering hybrid blockchain-based gaming platform, proudly announces its strategic migration to Arbitrum Chain (ARB). This strategic move signifies a significant evolution for WSG, introducing enhanced features and a dynamic new token ecosystem while cementing its position as a leader in the blockchain gaming industry.

The Big WSG Revamp: Elevating the Gaming Experience

In response to the evolving needs of its community, WSG has undergone a significant transformation, introducing a range of innovative features and a dynamic new token ecosystem. From multiplayer functionality and the introduction of Gold as an in-game currency to a comprehensive transition plan for existing token holders, WSG is committed to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience while fostering growth and sustainability within its ecosystem.

Multiplayer Functionality and Gold: WSG introduces multiplayer functionality and a new in-game currency, Gold, enhancing interactive gaming experiences. Players can now create and join lobbies, wager Gold, and compete against opponents, adding a thrilling competitive edge to every duel. Privacy options ensure a personalized gaming experience, with private matches allowing players to engage with friends or selected opponents. Transition to Arbitrum L2: WSG has successfully transitioned to the Arbitrum L2 chain, accompanied by the launch of a new token designed to leverage the enhanced efficiency and scalability of Arbitrum. This transition represents a pivotal moment in WSG's journey toward sustainable growth and innovation. The new token's tokenomics have been meticulously crafted to foster a balanced ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to airdrops, liquidity, rewards & staking, marketing, team development, advisors, and over-the-counter deals. Comprehensive Transition Plan: WSG has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless transition for current token holders. An airdrop allocation is available for old token holders, with immediate release and vesting mechanisms in place. Additionally, staking pools (single asset and a LP staking pool) will be transitioned to the new Arbitrum L2 chain, with adjustments made to locking periods of the single asset staking pool. Website Revamp & Platform Changes: WSG unveils a revamped website with enhanced features, including Gold and WSG exchange, integrated chest feature, updated staking mechanisms, and a refreshed inventory interface, among others. These changes are aimed at improving user experience and providing players with more opportunities to engage with the platform. Telegram Revamp & Team Change Details: WSG revitalizes its Telegram presence with a fresh look and streamlined communication, alongside significant team changes aimed at bringing fresh perspectives and driving the project forward. The consolidation of Telegram groups into a primary English group aims to centralize information and foster a more unified community.

Key Project Statistics

All-Time High Market Cap: $90 million

Max Daily Volume: $49.73 million

Game Statistics:

Registered Users: 63,380

Games Played: 29,133,764

Games Purchased: 2,573

iOS and Android Apps

In addition to its migration to Arbitrum Chain, Wall Street Games is set to further enhance its user experience with the introduction of a new Android and iOS mobile gaming app. As highlighted in a recent article by CoinTelegraph , these apps will not only provide seamless access to the platform's engaging games and features but also solidify Wall Street Games' position as a frontrunner in the blockchain gaming space. With the launch of these apps, players can anticipate an immersive gaming experience on the go, complete with opportunities to earn cryptocurrencies, collect tradable NFTs, and participate in multiplayer challenges, all within the innovative ecosystem of Wall Street Games.

Community Engagement and Support

At Wall Street Games, we value our community's engagement and support. As we embark on this exciting journey of transition and innovation, we encourage our users to actively participate in discussions, provide feedback, and share their experiences. Your input is crucial in shaping the future of the Wall Street Games, and we are committed to fostering a collaborative and interactive environment.

Join our social media channels, including Telegram , Twitter , and our official website , to stay informed about the latest developments, engage with fellow gaming enthusiasts, and be part of the ongoing conversation. Your presence strengthens the Wall Street Games community, and together, we'll continue pushing the boundaries of blockchain gaming.

A Thank You to Our Supporters

As we take this significant step forward, Wall Street Games extends a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated community, investors, and supporters who have been instrumental in our journey so far. Your belief in our vision and commitment to innovation fuels our determination to redefine the gaming industry. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and appreciate your ongoing support as we shape the future of gaming.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform where players can earn cryptocurrencies by playing fun and addictive games, collecting tradable NFTs, and winning rewards. With a commitment to innovation and user experience, WSG aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by merging gaming and finance on the blockchain.

