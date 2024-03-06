Holding His Hand is a Heartwarming Memoir on Autism Parenting, Blended Families, and Holding on to Hope

Charleston, SC, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an achingly beautiful couple’s memoir, authors Jeff and Nancy Cole relate the joys, heartbreak, and hope of a Hallmark-esque true love story. Set to sweep readers off their feet this Christmas season, Holding His Hand opens with a simple question:

“Mommy, when do I get my stepdad?”

When Nancy, still recovering from the end of her first marriage, hears her daughter speak those words, she is at first unprepared for what is to come. But then she meets Jeff, a widower cautiously exploring dating for the first time since his wife’s passing. Sparks fly.

The book walks through their entire relationship and marriage to the present day. The couple, who currently act as full-time caregivers for their son, Billy, have seen their fair share of trials. Highlights of their story include Billy’s autism diagnosis, a life-altering medical challenge, and watching their children grow into adults.

In spite of these challenges, the theme of Jeff’s and Nancy’s life together has been unwavering hope. After all, if you can find your soulmate, that’s something worth holding onto. At times a candid tell-all, a lesson on grief, and a side-splitting, hilarious ride, Holding His Hand is a picture of love’s power to last with us through the good times and bad. Readers waiting for the love of their life, or those who need encouragement in life’s challenges, will adore this funny, cathartic, and transparent look at the beauty of family.

Holding His Hand is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Jeff and Nancy Cole are a happily married couple residing in San Diego, California. Nancy taught special education, and Jeff owned a medical sales business, but the two have since become full-time caregivers for their son, Billy. They enjoy spending time with Billy, along with their other adult children, Colin, Riley, and Jessica, and they have become experts on most of the songs from Billy’s favorite shows. Jeff and Nancy aim to make their lives a model of a healthy blended family, and their memoir Holding His Hand is a testament to the power of hope to reshape lives.

Attachment