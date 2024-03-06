Digital Dentistry Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.2% through 2033; Rising Dental Tourism & Advancements in AI to Propel Growth

Newark, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.8 billion digital dentistry market will reach USD 17.9 billion by 2033. Digital dentistry is a contemporary method that enhances accuracy and efficacy by integrating state-of-the-art technologies with conventional dental procedures. Digital instruments such as CAD/CAM, intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and sophisticated imaging systems are included in this broad field. Precise 3D models of a patient's mouth are created using digital scans rather than traditional moulds. Dental restorations, including crowns and bridges, are designed more quickly and precisely with the help of CAD/CAM technologies. Digital radiography and intraoral scanners replace painful conventional impressions, exposing patients to less radiation. Digital dentistry enhances patient care, increases diagnostic accuracy, and streamlines workflows. This technical progression represents a major advancement in dentistry practices, providing patients undergoing various dental procedures with improved comfort and outcomes and increased efficiency for dental professionals.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 6.8 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 17.9 Billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered by Type, End-User, Regions Drivers Patient-centric care and enhanced diagnostic capabilities Opportunities Rising dental tourism and advancements in artificial intelligence Restraints Resistance to change and data security concerns

Key Insight of the Digital Dentistry Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Throughout the forecast period, North America is anticipated to experience significant growth in the digital dentistry market due to increased product launches and technological advancements for dental care, which are expected to drive demand for dental services in the region. Additionally, the rising prevalence of dental disorders is expected to support this growth. Hospitals and other dental clinics are focusing more on implementing digital dentistry platforms and software due to the growing prevalence of oral disorders in the general public. This is the primary cause driving up demand for dental products and services.



The consumables segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.94 billion.



The consumables segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.94 billion. A significant trend in this market is the creation of sophisticated materials with enhanced durability, biocompatibility, and aesthetics. Advances in nanotechnology and biomaterials are reshaping the dental consumables industry, improving the effectiveness and calibre of digital dentistry operations, and meeting the need for high-performance dental solutions tailored to individual patients.



The hospital segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.85 billion.



The hospital segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.85 billion. Throughout the forecast period, the hospital sector is anticipated to have considerable expansion in the market due to factors including the growing acceptance of new technologies in hospitals and the increasing use of dental procedures to treat various dental problems.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for quick dentistry



The dental sector is rapidly adopting new digital technologies because of their superior efficiency and high precision in dental restoration and digital orthodontics. Examples of these technologies include 3D printing and computer-aided design (CAD/CAM). In dental restoration operations, these technologies are utilised to create milled and three-dimensional printed crowns, dentures, bridges, and manufactured abutments. For orthodontic treatments, they can also give customised brackets and removable braces. The necessity for interim bridges or crowns during dental restoration treatments has decreased due to the growing usage of CAD/CAM milling and 3D printing, allowing quicker treatment processes. And decreased the number of medical appointments. Using this new digital technology, same-day dentistry streamlines several dental procedures into one visit. Digital solutions drive this procedure. It not only cuts down on the overall amount of time needed for the procedure, but it also, in most situations, prioritises patient comfort and higher-quality results.



Restraint: Reluctance to switch



It can be difficult for dental offices, particularly those in underdeveloped nations, to implement new technology. Newer dental innovations are met with hostility from the dental community. This is partly because there aren't enough resources or money to adopt and handle new technology, and people don't know enough about how it works. Compared to affluent countries, many private clinics in underdeveloped nations have far less financial capacity to invest.



Some of the major players operating in the digital dentistry market are:



● Dentsply Sirona

● Danaher Corporation

● Carestream Health, Inc.

● Institut Straumann AG

● Henry Schein, Inc.

● KaVo Dental

● 3Shape A/S

● Align Technology, Inc.

● 3M Company

● Planmeca Oy

● Ivoclar Vivadent AG

● Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

● Patterson Companies, Inc.

● Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

● Roland DG Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Consumables

● Instruments



By End-User:



● Dental Clinics

● Hospitals

● Others



About the report:



The global digital dentistry market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



