Explore the best of BC’s gardens this spring with Gardens BC’s new travel itineraries





Explore BC’s diverse gardens this spring, including Tuscan Farm Gardens in Abbotsford, with Gardens BC.

Photo Credit: Gardens BC

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s easier than ever to experience the springtime beauty and diversity of British Columbia’s gardens, thanks to the Gardens BC online garden guide, and its new garden-centered travel itineraries throughout Ch'illiwack, Abbotsford, Harrison River Valley, The North Shore, Langley, Prince George, and Parksville Qualicum Beach.

“Spring is a season of rejuvenation and growth, and it’s the perfect time for locals and tourists to connect with nature and experience British Columbia’s affordable, and highly diverse beautiful garden experiences. Whether you're drawn to botanical gardens, cultural gardens, garden centres, nurseries, educational spaces, or more, there is literally a garden for everyone to enjoy in this province,” explains Geoff Ball, President of Gardens BC. “Our garden experiences are world-renowned, and we’re excited to be offering seven unique garden-centered travel itineraries for people to follow along with this spring!”

Each self-guided itinerary on gardensbc.com makes planning your next garden visit easy. Included are lists of garden experiences in each destination, as well as suggestions for dining, accommodations, and available amenities at each location, such as gardening education, on-site cafés and gift shops, picnic spots, pet-friendly areas, and wheelchair accessible grounds. All itineraries have been developed in collaboration with tourism partners and supported by Destination BC.

As reported at the 2023 International Garden Tourism Conference by Dr. Richard W. Benfield, gardening is the leading outdoor activity in North America today, and garden tourism accounts for one of the largest segments of the world’s tourism industry, with 1.5 billion visitors to 5,000+ gardens annually.

Ready for an unforgettable travel or staycation destination this spring? Here’s what you’ll discover on Gardens BC :

A showcase of the main garden regions across British Columbia, including Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and Northern BC.

A search tool to help you discover beautiful garden experiences near you. These include botanical gardens, cultural gardens, National Historic Sites, arboreta, gardens with historical significance and royal connections, garden centres and nurseries, educational gardens, and more.

A popular blog providing inspiration and tips from notable contributors and garden experts.

A list of upcoming garden-related events for the season, found here .

Ready for a garden visit? Here is a list of the nine available garden itineraries to experience across BC:

About Gardens BC:

​​​​​Gardens BC is a coalition of public gardens working together to promote visiting British Columbia’s diversity of gardens and garden experiences. The membership mix of Gardens BC reflects the widely varying nature of garden experiences across BC.

