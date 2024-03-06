Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market to hit USD 1.2 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Photoplethysmography Biosensors Market size is anticipated to record USD 1.2 billion by 2032. The growing importance of wearable health monitoring devices and the increasing emphasis on real-time health tracking will influence the industry gains.

Several leading companies are investing in R&D activities to meet the consumer needs for accurate, convenient, and non-invasive monitoring solutions. For instance, in December 2023, Apple’s partner Rockley Photonics commenced offering the full Bioptx Biosensing Band and Platform for testing to key clients and collaborators. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness of preventive healthcare will fuel the product demand.

Pulsi oximeters to gain traction

Photoplethysmography biosensors market from the pulsi oximeters segment is likely to exhibit a decent growth rate over 2023-2032. Pulse oximeters are vital medical devices utilizing PPG technology to measure blood oxygen levels and pulse rate accurately and non-invasively. Increased aging population and the prevalence of respiratory illnesses is leading to the high awareness of preventive healthcare, further contributing to the growing demand for pulse oximeters. Benefits like versatility, accuracy, and non-invasiveness will also make the product indispensable for continuous health monitoring beyond pandemic concerns.

Surging adoption in blood oxygen saturation

Photoplethysmography biosensors market share from blood-oxygen saturation application segment is slated to grow notably through 2032. Blood-oxygen saturation monitoring is crucial for patients with respiratory disorders, cardiac conditions, and those undergoing surgeries or intensive care. These biosensors enable non-invasive and continuous monitoring of blood oxygen levels, allowing healthcare professionals to assess the patient's condition in real-time. The rising adoption of PPG biosensors in hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings for blood-oxygen saturation monitoring.

Europe to record substantial usage

Europe photoplethysmography biosensors market size will register a robust CAGR from 2023 to 2032, due to the growing emphasis on healthcare innovations, rising awareness of preventive healthcare measures, and an aging population with increasing health concerns. With Europe continuing to prioritize advancements in healthcare technology and accessibility, the demand for PPG biosensors is rising to offer non-invasive and accurate health monitoring capabilities. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and favorable regulatory frameworks.

Photoplethysmography Biosensors Market Players

Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Valencell Inc, Mediatek, Fitbit Inc, Masimo Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Empatica Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc. are some of the leading PPG biosensors industry players. These companies are actively investing in R&D activities and are placing efforts on collaborative measures to drive progression.

To cite an instance, in January 2022, Rockley Photonics, announced successful results from a pilot study involving its wearable blood pressure sensors. This breakthrough paved the way for broader research initiatives into the seamless technology, potentially integrating it into popular consumer products like the Apple Watch.

