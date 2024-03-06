Early Warning News Release of R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.

OTTAWA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.W. Tomlinson Ltd. (the RWT or the Acquiror) announces that it has acquired 22,000,000 Units of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (Lode Gold or the Issuer) (Transaction). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Issuer and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share for $0.025 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.



As a result of the Transaction, the Acquiror acquired 22,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 6.56% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold and 22,000,000 warrants that if exercised, together represent approximately 12.32% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Lode Gold.

Together with the previously owned common shares, the Acquiror owns and controls 89,008,359 common shares of Lode Gold, representing approximately 26.55% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold and 22,300,000 warrants that if exercised, together represent approximately 31.13% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Lode Gold. William Tomlinson owns and controls 6,250,000 common shares of Lode Gold, representing approximately 1.86% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold and 1,000,000 options that if exercised, together represent approximately 2.16% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold. Ron Tomlinson owns and controls 1,000,000 options that if exercised, represent approximately 0.30% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold. The Acquiror and William Tomlinson together own and control an aggregate of 95,258,359 common shares of the Corporation, representing an aggregate 28.41% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of Lode Gold.

The foregoing disclosure is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Flann

Vice President Finance

Tel: (613) 822-1867