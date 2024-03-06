Save Money and Breathe Easier this Spring with K&N's New Washable, Reusable Home Air Filters

Innovative Design Provides Superior Airflow for Longer-Lasting HVAC Systems

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners transition their HVAC systems from heating to cooling this spring, K&N , the leader in performance filtration products for over 50 years, is now helping homeowners save money while keeping their homes cooler and breathe easier with its new washable and reusable HVAC filters. Available now on knfilters.com/home , these easy-to-clean air filters strike a perfect balance of airflow, protection, and tremendous savings, helping increase HVAC system efficiency and providing users with clean and fresh air for years to come.

K&N’s air filter is designed to be washed and reused, ending the cycle of buying dozens of disposable filters. Over the course of just three years, that may amount to savings well into the hundreds of dollars. The filter comes with a lifetime warranty, ensuring homeowners’ value across the life of their home and HVAC equipment.

Constructed with a durable ABS composite frame and sturdy synthetic filter material, K&N’s air filter is unlike any conventional disposable filter and is built to last for years of service. Rather than throwing the filter away when it becomes dirty, homeowners simply rinse it clean with a low-pressure hose, an operation that takes less than five minutes and requires no additional cleaning equipment or solvents.

Engineered to maximize airflow, K&N’s reusable air filter provides superior performance compared to traditional disposable options, which can become clogged and strain HVAC systems over time. The K&N air filter is designed with enhanced performance technology and features a specially designed mesh that is built to last while providing varying levels of protection against allergens and pollutants.

K&N air filters come in multiple sizes and minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) ratings to provide customizable protection against outdoor spring allergens, pet dander, smoke, and more. The MERV 13 option filters over 90% of particles, including dust, mold, bacteria, and pet dander.

“K&N is proud to deliver a sustainable air filter solution that saves homeowners time, money, and environmental waste,” said Jason DiFuccia, chief marketing officer of K&N Filters. “We can’t wait for families to breathe easier knowing their home environment is fresher and the HVAC system is running more efficiently.”

For more information about K&N, please visit https://www.knfilters.com .

