7 Trending Markets In Chemicals Industry – By The Business Research Company

1. Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2024





The carbon dioxide market has surged in recent years, escalating from $15.13 billion in 2023 to $17.32 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.5%. Anticipated growth continues as the market is projected to reach $29.05 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.8%. This surge is fueled by the rising demand for frozen food and increased needs within the oil and gas industry.

Furthermore, the expanding demand for firefighting is set to bolster market expansion. Firefighting involves extinguishing fires and managing emergencies, aiming to safeguard life, property, and the environment. Carbon dioxide manufacturers are employing advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to efficiently capture, purify, liquefy, and store carbon dioxide, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability. CCS involves trapping carbon dioxide at its emission source and transporting it to a storage site.

2. Compost Global Market Report 2024





The compost market has experienced robust growth in recent years, jumping from $7.53 billion in 2023 to $8.2 billion in 2024, boasting a solid CAGR of 9.0%. This surge is attributed to the increased adoption of home composting, expansion of commercial composting facilities, food waste reduction programs, and the integration of compost in agriculture and urban planning. Anticipated growth continues, with the market expected to reach $11.83 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.6%.

This growth is fueled by circular economy practices, climate change mitigation efforts, rising soil health awareness, and corporate sustainability initiatives, along with the expanding horticulture industry. Key players in the market are focusing on developing sustainable compost from organic materials, particularly by-products of mushroom cultivation, for eco-friendly soil enhancement and competitive advantage. The increasing demand for organic farm products is also driving market expansion, with organic foods gaining popularity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers prioritize healthier options for improved immunity.

3. Chemicals Global Market Report 2024





The chemicals market growth trajectory: $5,115.19B in 2023, $5,574.05B in 2024 (CAGR 9.0%). Expected growth: $7,788.18B in 2028 (CAGR 8.7%).

Major growth factors include regulations, consumer preferences, renewables, geopolitics, safety. Trends: sustainability, digitalization, circular economy, nanotech, resilience. Companies prioritize eco-friendly processes, alternative fuels. Demand for inorganic chemicals in fertilizers drives market growth.

4. Natural Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2024





The natural hair care products market is thriving, set to expand from $10.5 billion in 2023 to $11.17 billion in 2024, with a 6.4% CAGR. This growth stems from increased marketing campaigns, rising demand in the cosmetics industry, disposable income, and hair colour innovations. Forecasts suggest a rise to $14.29 billion by 2028, driven by beauty concerns, aging populations, e-commerce popularity, hair issues, and urbanization.

Companies are innovating to stay competitive, like BASF's 2022 launch of Euperlan NL Pearl, the first wax-based COSMOS-certified personal care product. E-commerce's rise facilitates transactions, direct selling, and home delivery, enhancing market expansion.

5. Bathroom Products Global Market Report 2024





The bathroom products market has surged from $109.53B in 2023 to $122.26B in 2024 (CAGR 11.6%), driven by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and design influence. Forecasted to reach $189.37B by 2028 (CAGR 11.6%) due to smart home integration, water conservation, and e-commerce growth.

Urbanization spurs demand globally, especially in Asian markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Companies like Kohler and TOTO invest in smart products with sensors and voice control, enhancing user experience.

6. Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2024





The construction chemicals market has surged from $48.96 billion in 2023 to $53.73 billion in 2024, boasting a robust CAGR of 9.7%. This growth is attributed to infrastructure development, durability demands, concrete admixtures, waterproofing solutions, and advancements in material science. Anticipated expansion to $77.77 billion in 2028 at the same CAGR stems from sustainable construction practices, energy-efficient solutions, safety emphasis, green certifications, and residential construction expansion.

Noteworthy trends include self-healing materials, efficient adhesives, corrosion inhibitors, advanced flooring, and catastrophe-driven market growth. Strategic partnerships among key companies are increasingly prevalent, amplifying market competitiveness.

7. Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2024





The thermoforming plastic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, climbing from $48.76 billion in 2023 to $52.13 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.9%. Looking ahead, the thermoforming plastic market is poised for continued strong growth, forecasted to reach $70.85 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 8.0%.

Anticipated drivers of this growth in the forecast period include the escalating demand for packaged food, the surge in online retail sales, urbanization trends, and rising disposable incomes. Notably, the proliferation of online retail sales is expected to be a significant catalyst for market expansion, as the convenience and accessibility of e-commerce platforms continue to drive consumer purchasing behaviors. Moreover, technological advancements have emerged as a key trend within the thermoforming plastic sector, with major industry players prioritizing the development of innovative solutions to enhance market competitiveness and meet evolving consumer demands.

