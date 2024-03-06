Global Construction Repaint Market Forecast 2024-2030: Rising Adoption of Repainting Industrial and Healthcare Equipment Drives Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Repaint Market by Materials (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy), Base (Solvent Born, Water Born), End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction Repaint Market size was estimated at USD 61.43 billion in 2023, USD 64.35 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% to reach USD 87.53 billion by 2030.



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Construction Repaint Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of construction repaint products for cost-efficient building infrastructure

Growing focus on renovation and home repair activities in developing economies

Rising adoption of repainting industrial and healthcare equipment

Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw components

Opportunities

Innovations in architectural designs and engineering of residential and commercial building construction sector

Advancements in construction repaint products for better efficiency and cost reduction

Challenges

Issues associated with volatile organic compound emissions

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Construction Repaint Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Materials

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Base

Solvent Born

Water Born

End-use

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as

What is the market size and forecast of the Construction Repaint Market?

Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Construction Repaint Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Construction Repaint Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Construction Repaint Market?

Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Construction Repaint Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Construction Repaint Market, by Region



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing use of construction repaint products for cost-efficient building infrastructure

5.1.1.2. Growing focus on renovation and home repair activities in developing economies

5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of repainting industrial and healthcare equipment

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuating prices of raw components

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Innovations in architectural designs and engineering of residential and commercial building construction sector

5.1.3.2. Advancements in construction repaint products for better efficiency and cost reduction

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues associated with volatile organic compound emissions

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Market Trend Analysis

5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.7. Regulatory Framework



6. Construction Repaint Market, by Materials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acrylic

6.3. Alkyd

6.4. Epoxy

6.5. Polyester

6.6. Polyurethane



7. Construction Repaint Market, by Base

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Solvent Born

7.3. Water Born



8. Construction Repaint Market, by End-use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Industrial

8.4. Residential



9. Americas Construction Repaint Market



10. Asia-Pacific Construction Repaint Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Repaint Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player



13. Competitive Portfolio

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Asian Paints Ltd

Axalta Coatings Systems

BASF SE

Behr Holdings Corporation by Masco Corporation

Covestro AG

DIC CORPORATION

Eastman Chemical Company

Fitzpatrick Painting Inc

Hempel A/S

Higgins Coatings

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Nelsen Construction LLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

NLPC Inc

PAL Painting & Construction Services

PPG Industries, Inc.

Right Choice Painting & Construction

RPM International Inc.

Rufino's Painting & Construction, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

