FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –



Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights (compared to the same quarter last year)

20.6% increase in pro-rata NOI ($7.55 million vs $6.26 million)

42.9% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue; 46.1% increase in Industrial and Commercial NOI

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2,880,000 or $.30 per share versus $2,756,000 or $.29 per share in the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased $466,000 compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to improved revenues in the Industrial and Commercial Segment and decreased depreciation at Dock 79.

Interest income increased $423,000 primarily due to an increase in interest earned on cash equivalents ($889,000) offset by decreased income from our lending ventures ($245,000) and decreased preferred interest ($221,000).

Interest expense increased $188,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $879,000 primarily due to a $1.9 million gain on our guarantee liability for the refinanced Bryant Street loan which was more than offset by the same quarter last year including a $2.8 million gain on disposition of our Hickory Creek JV.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Results

NB: We have changed the name of both our Asset Management and Stabilized Joint Venture Business Segments. Going forward they are now our Industrial and Commercial and Multifamily Segments. These changes are purely cosmetic and don’t require any movement of assets between segments or restatement of results.

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $1,422,000, up $427,000 or 42.9%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $539,000, up $186,000 from $353,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (compared to 0% same period last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. At quarter end, we were 95.6% leased and 95.6% occupied. Net operating income in this segment was $1,172,000, up $370,000 or 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,899,000 versus $2,904,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,529,000, an increase of $77,000 versus $2,452,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $2,610,000, down $169,000 or 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year due to unrealized revenue that we will collect in 2024.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, MD known as “Amber Ridge.” Of the $18.5 million of committed capital to the project, $18.0 million in principal draws have taken place through quarter end. Through the end of December 31, 2023, all 187 units have been sold, and we have received $20.2 million in preferred interest and principal to date.

Bryant Street is a mixed-use joint venture between the Company and MRP in Washington, DC consisting of three apartment buildings with ground floor retail and one commercial building which is fully leased. At quarter end, Bryant Street’s 487 residential units were 92.0% leased and 93.8% occupied. Its commercial space was 96.6% leased and 82.7% occupied at quarter end.

Lease-up is underway at The Verge, and at quarter end, the building was 90.7% leased and 85.8% occupied inclusive of 25 units licensed to Placemaker Management for a short-term corporate rental program. Retail at this location is 45.2% leased. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.

.408 Jackson is our second joint venture project in Greenville. Leasing began in the fourth quarter of 2022 with residential units 95.2% leased and 93.4% occupied at quarter end. Retail at this location is 100% leased and currently under construction and expected to open this winter.

Windlass Run, our suburban office and retail joint venture with St. John Properties, Inc. signed a new office lease for 3,526 square feet bringing the office portion of the project to 87.0% leased and 78.3% occupied. Additional retail space at this site is 38.2% leased and 22.9% occupied.

Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Site work is nearing completion with vertical construction underway. This Class A, 259,200 square foot building is due to be complete in the 3 rd quarter of 2024.

quarter of 2024. We are the principal capital source for a residential development venture in Harford County, MD known as Aberdeen Overlook. The project includes 110 acres and 344 residential building lots. We have committed $31.1 million to the project with $20 million currently drawn. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome and 122 single family dwelling lots. As of year-end 11 lots had been sold and $4.5 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company.



Multifamily Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $5,370,000, a decrease of $112,000 versus $5,482,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $2,576,000, an increase of .2% and Dock 79 revenues decreased $117,000 to $2,794,000 or 4.0%. Total operating profit in this segment was $1,161,000, an increase of $132,000 versus $1,029,000 in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $1,865,000, down $363,000 or 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year because of the sale of our 20% Tenancy-In-Common (TIC) interest in both properties to Steuart Investment Company (SIC), mitigated by $124,000 in pro-rata NOI from our share of the Riverside joint venture in Greenville, SC.

At the end of December, The Maren was 93.94% leased and 94.70% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the quarter was 94.10%, and 61.22% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 2.75%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 94.78%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 95.08% leased and 96.39% occupied. This quarter, 69.77% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 1.59%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

During the third quarter of 2022, we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville, South Carolina. At quarter end, the building was 95.50% leased with 94.50% occupancy. Average occupancy for the quarter was 95.21% with 53.13% of expiring leases renewing with an average rental increase of 2.04%. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Calendar Year Operational Highlights (compared to the same period last year)

24.8% increase in pro-rata NOI ($30.24 million vs $24.23 million)

Mining Royalties revenues increased 17.3%; 17% increase in royalties per ton

45.4% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue; 46.2% increase in Industrial and Commercial NOI



Calendar Year 2023 Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for 2023 was $5,302,000 or $.56 per share versus $4,565,000 or $.48 per share in the same period last year. The calendar year 2023 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased $3,704,000 compared to the same period last year due to improved revenues and profits in all four segments.

Management company indirect increased $553,000 due to merit increases and new hires along with recruiting costs.

Interest income increased $5,424,000 primarily due to an increase in interest earned on cash equivalents ($4,307,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,202,000).

Interest expense increased $1,270,000 compared to the same period last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $6,216,000 primarily due to increased losses during lease up at The Verge ($4,418,000) and .408 Jackson ($799,000), a gain on the sale of DST Hickory Creek ($2,832,000) last year mitigated by a gain of $1,886,000 on our guarantee liability for the refinanced Bryant Street loan.

Calendar year 2022 included an $874,000 gain on sales of excess property at Brooksville.

Calendar Year 2023 Segment Operating Results

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $5,354,000, up $1,673,000 or 45.4%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $1,764,000, up $804,000 from $960,000 in the same period last year. Revenues and operating profit are up partly because of rent growth at Cranberry Run, but primarily because of full occupancy at 1865 and 1841 62nd Street and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. Net operating income in this segment was $3,898,000, up $1,232,000 or 46.2% compared to the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $12,527,000 versus $10,683,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $10,560,000, an increase of $1,669,000 versus $8,891,000 in the same period last year. This increase is the result of the additional royalties from the acquisition in Astatula, FL, which we completed at the beginning of the second quarter 2022, as well as increases in revenue at nearly every active location. Net Operating Income in this segment was $11,720,000, up $1,568,000 or 15.4% compared to the same period last year.

Multifamily Segment :

In the fourth quarter of 2022, as part of our new partnership with Steuart Investment Company and MidAtlantic Realty Partners, we sold a 20% ownership interest in a tenancy-in-common (TIC) of Dock 79 and The Maren for $65.3 million, $44.5 million attributable to the Company, placing a combined valuation of the two buildings at $326.5 million.

Total revenues in this segment were $21,824,000, an increase of $381,000 versus $21,443,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $10,477,000, an increase of 4.3%, and Dock 79 revenues decreased $51,000 or .4% to $11,398,000. Total operating profit in this segment was $3,717,000, an increase of $497,000 versus $3,220,000 in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income for this segment was $8,077,000, down $1,392,000 or 14.7% compared to the same period last year because of the sale of our 20% TIC interest in both properties to SIC, mitigated by $800,000 in pro-rata NOI from our share of the Riverside joint venture.

At the end of December, The Maren was 93.94% leased and 94.70% occupied. Average residential occupancy for calendar year 2023 was 95.60%, and 53.23% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 4.21%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for calendar year 2023 was 94.36%, and at the end of the year, Dock 79’s residential units were 95.08% leased and 96.39% occupied. Through the year, 68.29% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 2.80%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

During the third quarter of 2022, we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville, South Carolina. At the end of December, the building was 95.50% leased with 94.50% occupancy. Average occupancy for calendar year 2023 was 94.51% with 55.41% of expiring leases renewing with an average rental increase of 8.46%. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Summary and Outlook

Royalty revenue was up 17.3% over 2022 in what had previously been the highest revenue year for this segment. This kind of revenue growth is all the more remarkable when tons sold decreased by .76 %. We are fortunate in both the locations of our mining assets, but also in the ability of our operators to push price aggressively. State and national infrastructure spending is expected to increase in 2024 creating further demand for aggregates products.

In our Multifamily Segment, we are starting to feel the effects of a softening DC market. Revenues are more or less flat between Dock 79 and the Maren and did not keep pace with expenses. Pro-rata NOI is down which is to be expected after selling 20% of our share of Dock 79 and The Maren to SIC. But NOI for the two projects as a whole decreased 1.3% ($13,358,000 vs $13,529,000) compared to 2022. We should expect the market to remain slack until all the new supply has been absorbed. 2023 was the first full calendar year of operation for our Riverside multifamily joint venture in Greenville, SC. Average annual occupancy (94.51%), renewals on expiring leases (55.41%), and rent increases on renewals (8.46%) were all strong. NOI this quarter compared to each of the first three quarters fell off because of increased taxes as the project was annexed into the city of Greenville. We remain excited about the Greenville market and look forward to adding .408 Jackson to this segment when it stabilizes in early 2024.

In our Industrial and Commercial segment, occupancy and our overall square-footage have increased since the end of 2022, leading to a 46.2% increase in NOI in 2023 compared to the previous year. We are 95.6% leased and occupied on 548,785 square feet compared to 84.3% occupied on 447,035 square feet at the end of 2022.

As we have stated on a number of occasions in the recent past, we have shifted our development focus away from multifamily in the DC market and towards industrial projects. We are underway on the construction of a $30 million spec warehouse project at our Chelsea site in Aberdeen, MD, which we plan to deliver in the third quarter of 2024. We are also in preliminary discussions on two industrial joint ventures in Florida. We will continue to do the predevelopment work required to prepare the first phase of our partnership with SIC and MRP for vertical construction, but that’s as far as we will take that project until the partnership feels macroeconomic and market conditions are right. The same is true for two other mixed-use projects with Woodfield Development (our JV partner in Riverside and .408 Jackson) that are currently in pre-development in Greenville, SC and Estero, FL. We are pursuing entitlements for these joint ventures and they will be ready for vertical development by the second half of 2024. But we will only move forward when market conditions warrant it. Along with our balance sheet, we consider our development strategy and the ability to shift our focus and capital among asset classes to be our biggest strength. We will pursue our current development strategy aggressively, while allowing for a healthy capital cushion to protect our assets and opportunistically repurchase shares. To that end, in 2023, we repurchased 36,909 shares at an average cost of $54.19 per share.

Subsequent Event

Subsequent to the end of the year, on March 6, 2024, FRP Holdings, Inc announced that it intends to effect a forward stock split in the nature of a dividend of its common stock at a ratio of 2 post-split shares for every 1 pre-split share. The record date for the split will be April 1, 2024, and the payment date is April 12, 2024.

At the effective time of the forward stock split, every share of the Company's issued common stock will be converted automatically into two issued shares of common stock. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 2:1 forward stock split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the forward stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

The forward stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of FRP Holdings, Inc.’s equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders whose shares are held in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the forward stock split to their broker. All stockholders of record may direct questions to the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-245-3047 (passcode 31965) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9765 (passcode 31965). Audio replay will be available until March 21, 2024 by dialing 1-888-938-2806 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-9034. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,206 6,948 28,979 26,798 Mining royalty revenue 2,899 2,904 12,527 10,683 Total Revenues 10,105 9,852 41,506 37,481 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,406 2,707 10,821 11,217 Operating expenses 1,790 1,749 7,364 7,065 Property taxes 905 1,022 3,650 4,125 Management company indirect 1,031 871 3,969 3,416 Corporate expenses 790 786 4,002 3,662 Total cost of operations 6,922 7,135 29,806 29,485 Total operating profit 3,183 2,717 11,700 7,996 Net investment income 2,690 2,267 10,897 5,473 Interest expense (1,064 ) (830 ) (4,315 ) (3,045 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (1,352 ) (473 ) (11,937 ) (5,721 ) Gain on sale of real estate and other income 46 — 53 874 Income before income taxes 3,503 3,681 6,398 5,577 Provision for income taxes 618 1,004 1,516 1,530 Net income 2,885 2,677 4,882 4,047 Gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 (79 ) (420 ) (518 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,880 2,756 5,302 4,565 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.31 0.29 0.56 0.49 Diluted $ 0.30 0.29 0.56 0.48 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,411 9,398 9,420 9,386 -diluted earnings per common share 9,451 9,444 9,461 9,435





FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) December 31 December 31 Assets: 2023 2022 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 141,602 141,579 Buildings and improvements 282,631 270,579 Projects under construction 10,845 12,208 Total investments in properties 435,078 424,366 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 67,758 57,208 Net investments in properties 367,320 367,158 Real estate held for investment, at cost 10,662 10,182 Investments in joint ventures 166,066 140,525 Net real estate investments 544,048 517,865 Cash and cash equivalents 157,555 177,497 Cash held in escrow 860 797 Accounts receivable, net 1,046 1,166 Federal and state income taxes receivable 337 — Unrealized rents 1,640 856 Deferred costs 3,091 2,343 Other assets 589 560 Total assets $ 709,166 701,084 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,705 178,557 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,333 5,971 Other liabilities 1,487 1,886 Federal and state income taxes payable — 18 Deferred revenue 925 259 Deferred income taxes 69,456 67,960 Deferred compensation 1,409 1,354 Tenant security deposits 875 868 Total liabilities 261,190 256,873 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,484,224 and 9,459,686 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 948 946 Capital in excess of par value 67,655 65,158 Retained earnings 345,882 342,317 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net 35 (1,276 ) Total shareholders’ equity 414,520 407,145 Noncontrolling interest 33,456 37,066 Total equity 447,976 444,211 Total liabilities and equity $ 709,166 701,084

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,422 100.0 % 995 100.0 % 427 42.9 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 368 25.9 % 224 22.5 % 144 64.3 % Operating expenses 163 11.5 % 127 12.8 % 36 28.3 % Property taxes 62 4.4 % 53 5.3 % 9 17.0 % Management company indirect 133 9.3 % 102 10.2 % 31 30.4 % Corporate expense 157 11.0 % 136 13.7 % 21 15.4 % Cost of operations 883 62.1 % 642 64.5 % 241 37.5 % Operating profit $ 539 37.9 % 353 35.5 % 186 52.7 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Mining royalty revenue $ 2,899 100.0 % 2,904 100.0 % (5 ) -0.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25 0.9 % 170 5.9 % (145 ) -85.3 % Operating expenses 17 0.6 % 17 0.6 % — 0.0 % Property taxes 104 3.6 % 59 2.0 % 45 76.3 % Management company indirect 135 4.6 % 117 4.0 % 18 15.4 % Corporate expense 89 3.1 % 89 3.1 % — 0.0 % Cost of operations 370 12.8 % 452 15.6 % (82 ) -18.1 % Operating profit $ 2,529 87.2 % 2,452 84.4 % 77 3.1 %

Development Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change Lease revenue $ 414 471 (57 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42 50 (8 ) Operating expenses 143 131 12 Property taxes 157 359 (202 ) Management company indirect 649 558 91 Corporate expense 469 490 (21 ) Cost of operations 1,460 1,588 (128 ) Operating loss $ (1,046 ) (1,117 ) 71 Equity in loss of Joint Venture (1,141 ) (3,167 ) 2,026 Interest earned 1,020 1,289 (269 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (1,167 ) (2,995 ) 1,828

Multifamily Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,370 100.0 % 5,482 100.0 % (112 ) -2.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,971 36.7 % 2,263 41.3 % (292 ) -12.9 % Operating expenses 1,467 27.3 % 1,474 26.9 % (7 ) -0.5 % Property taxes 582 10.9 % 551 10.0 % 31 5.6 % Management company indirect 114 2.1 % 94 1.7 % 20 21.3 % Corporate expense 75 1.4 % 71 1.3 % 4 5.6 % Cost of operations 4,209 78.4 % 4,453 81.2 % (244 ) -5.5 % Operating profit $ 1,161 21.6 % 1,029 18.8 % 132 12.8 %

Industrial and Commercial Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,354 100.0 % 3,681 100.0 % 1,673 45.4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,374 25.7 % 907 24.6 % 467 51.5 % Operating expenses 653 12.2 % 568 15.4 % 85 15.0 % Property taxes 247 4.6 % 211 5.7 % 36 17.1 % Management company indirect 529 9.9 % 403 11.0 % 126 31.3 % Corporate expense 787 14.7 % 632 17.2 % 155 24.5 % Cost of operations 3,590 67.1 % 2,721 73.9 % 869 31.9 % Operating profit $ 1,764 32.9 % 960 26.1 % 804 83.8 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Mining royalty revenue $ 12,527 100.0 % 10,683 100.0 % 1,844 17.3 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 497 4.0 % 586 5.5 % (89 ) -15.2 % Operating expenses 68 0.5 % 67 0.6 % 1 1.5 % Property taxes 428 3.4 % 262 2.5 % 166 63.4 % Management company indirect 525 4.2 % 463 4.3 % 62 13.4 % Corporate expense 449 3.6 % 414 3.9 % 35 8.5 % Cost of operations 1,967 15.7 % 1,792 16.8 % 175 9.8 % Operating profit $ 10,560 84.3 % 8,891 83.2 % 1,669 18.8 %

Development Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Change Lease revenue $ 1,801 1,674 127 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 182 189 (7 ) Operating expenses 358 672 (314 ) Property taxes 744 1,425 (681 ) Management company indirect 2,471 2,179 292 Corporate expense 2,387 2,284 103 Cost of operations 6,142 6,749 (607 ) Operating loss $ (4,341 ) (5,075 ) 734 Equity in loss of Joint Venture (11,396 ) (8,310 ) (3,086 ) Interest earned 4,712 3,600 1,112 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (11,025 ) (9,785 ) (1,240 )

Multifamily Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2023 % 2022 % Change % Lease revenue $ 21,824 100.0 % 21,443 100.0 % 381 1.8 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,768 40.2 % 9,535 44.5 % (767 ) -8.0 % Operating expenses 6,285 28.8 % 5,758 26.9 % 527 9.2 % Property taxes 2,231 10.2 % 2,227 10.4 % 4 0.2 % Management company indirect 444 2.0 % 371 1.7 % 73 19.7 % Corporate expense 379 1.8 % 332 1.5 % 47 14.2 % Cost of operations 18,107 83.0 % 18,223 85.0 % (116 ) -0.6 % Operating profit $ 3,717 17.0 % 3,220 15.0 % 497 15.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro-rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro-rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Twelve months ended 12/31/23 (in thousands) Industrial and Mining Unallocated FRP Commercial Development Multifamily Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) $ 1,285 (8,043 ) (848 ) 7,682 4,806 4,882 Income Tax Allocation 477 (2,983 ) (158 ) 2,848 1,332 1,516 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,762 (11,026 ) (1,006 ) 10,530 6,138 6,398 Less: Unrealized rents 556 — 10 311 — 877 Gain on sale of real estate and other income — — 46 10 — 56 Interest income — 4,712 — — 6,185 10,897 Plus: Loss on sale of real estate 2 — 1 — — 3 Equity in loss of Joint Ventures — 11,397 500 40 — 11,937 Professional fees - other — — 60 — — 60 Interest Expense — — 4,268 — 47 4,315 Depreciation/Amortization 1,374 182 8,768 497 — 10,821 Management Co. Indirect 529 2,471 444 525 — 3,969 Allocated Corporate Expenses 787 2,387 379 449 — 4,002 Net Operating Income 3,898 699 13,358 11,720 — 29,675 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (6,081 ) — — (6,081 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 5,846 800 — — 6,646 Pro-rata net operating income $ 3,898 6,545 8,077 11,720 — 30,240





Pro-Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Twelve months ended 12/31/22 (in thousands) Industrial and Mining Unallocated FRP Commercial Development Multifamily Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) $ 700 (7,138 ) 1,938 7,093 1,454 4,047 Income Tax Allocation 260 (2,647 ) 910 2,630 377 1,530 Income (loss) before income taxes 960 (9,785 ) 2,848 9,723 1,831 5,577 Less: Gain on investment land sold — — — 874 — 874 Unrealized rents 236 — (71 ) 202 — 367 Interest income — 3,600 — — 1,873 5,473 Plus: Equity in (gain)/loss of Joint Venture — 8,310 (2,631 ) 42 — 5,721 Interest Expense — — 3,003 — 42 3,045 Depreciation/Amortization 907 189 9,535 586 — 11,217 Management Co. Indirect 403 2,179 371 463 — 3,416 Allocated Corporate Expenses 632 2,284 332 414 — 3,662 Net Operating Income (loss) 2,666 (423 ) 13,529 10,152 — 25,924 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (4,595 ) — — (4,595 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,366 535 — — 2,901 Pro-Rata net operating income $ 2,666 1,943 9,469 10,152 — 24,230

The following tables represent the Joint Venture and Development pro-rata NOI by project:

Development Segment: FRP Bryant Street BC FRP .408 Verge Total Twelve months ended Portfolio Partnership Realty, LLC Jackson Partnership Pro-rata NOI 12/31/2023 699 4,849 380 577 40 6,545 12/31/2022 (423 ) 2,615 362 (115 ) (496 ) 1,943





Multifamily Segment: Riverside Total Twelve months ended Dock 79 The Maren Joint Venture Pro-rata NOI 12/31/2023 3,711 3,566 800 8,077 12/31/2022 4,607 4,327 535 9,469



