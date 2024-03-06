Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Canter Square Luxury Townhome Community in Monmouth County, New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Canter Square, a luxury townhome community offering low-maintenance living and future onsite amenities in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 1 Cloverleaf Lane in Manalapan.



Canter Square offers modern open-concept townhome designs ranging from 2,274 to 2,374+ square feet with up to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft spaces, full basements, and up to 2-car garages. Homes are priced from $699,995. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Monmouth County location along the Route 33 corridor just seven miles from downtown Freehold. Future onsite amenities include two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a tot lot, and much more.





“This neighborhood exemplifies the unbeatable combination of Toll Brothers luxury home designs in a desirable location with incredible on-site amenities,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “Toll Brothers has been building luxury homes in New Jersey since 1982 and we’ve continued to expand both our geographic footprint and our community offerings for our homebuyers. Canter Square is another great example of the quality and choice we provide our homebuyers with the best locations, luxury resort-style living, and unparalleled personalization options.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the quaint downtowns of Freehold and Red Bank, the beautiful New Jersey beach towns, as well as numerous parks and golf courses within prestigious Monmouth County. Children have the opportunity to attend the acclaimed Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District and the Freehold Regional High School District, all within a 10-minute drive.

Major highways including Route 33, the New Jersey Turnpike, and Garden State Parkway are easily accessible from Canter Square, offering homeowners convenient access to all of the beaches along the New Jersey coast, as well as New York City and Philadelphia.

The professionally decorated Toll Brothers model home in Canter Square is currently under construction and anticipated to open in Fall 2024. For more information and to schedule a visit to Canter Square or other Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

